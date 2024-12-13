Lately, so many celebrities have been embracing ‘90s hairstyles, from flippy bobs and locs pigtails to the supermodel-style blowout, defined by big, bouncy hair with tons of body and lift at the roots, à la Cindy Crawford’s 1992 Pepsi commercial. So who better to recreate the latest iteration of nostalgic look than the fashion icon’s mini me, Kaia Gerber?

Clearly glamour runs in the family, because Gerber has been following in her mom’s stilettoed footsteps, walking in runway shows for the likes of Chanel, Moschino, and Valentino, and starring in campaigns for YSL Beauty and Saint Laurent (to name only a few). And the budding actor, who’s most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Palm Royale as well as the film Saturday Night, isn’t too proud to give credit where its due.

In the past, she’s paid homage to her mom by wearing her exact Hervé Léger bodycon dress from 1993 at the Toronto Film Festival and the two have been known to show up to events with matching glam. However, Gerber’s latest ‘90s blowout just might be the closest she’s ever resembled the 17-time Vogue cover model.

Gerber, who recently snagged her own Vogue cover in a sculptural ‘60s bob, donned the nostalgic hairstyle for A24’s Babygirl premiere after party on Wednesday, December 11th and shared all the beauty details on Instagram the following day. The Library Science founder attended the star-studded event (Nicole Kidman, Charli XCX, and Halsey were just a few of the other famous faces who stopped by) looking like the epitome of holiday glam with a little black dress by Tom Ford and on-trend tights, but it was her bountiful blowout that truly stole the show by turning her into the spitting image of her mom.

Styled by Bryce Scarlett and complemented with soft and subtly glowy makeup by Yukari Obayashi Bush, her ‘90s-inspired hair was certainly a nod to the past, but it still felt so fresh and relevant for 2024.

The blowout — which can be replicated at home with the help of a large round brush, some velcro rollers, and your favorite volumizing products — is always a great option for events where you want to feel ultra glamorous. You can try it out at your upcoming festivities where you want to have your own supermodel-esque cover moment.