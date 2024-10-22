Victoria Beckham has been a beauty and style inspiration to millions over the years — and unsurprisingly that includes her daughter-in-law. On Oct. 21st, Nicola Peltz Beckham shared a photo of her latest haircut, a center-parted, shoulder-grazing black bob that’s the spitting image of Posh Spice during her heyday. Posing at a gas station with a spaghetti strap black tank and wrap-around sunglasses, her likeness to the pop star was undeniable and honestly pretty adorable.

The actor and Lola director, who wed Beckham’s oldest son Brooklyn back in 2022, is the latest in a string of celebrities who have turned to the ‘90s for haircut inspiration. Kerry Washington and Selena Gomez are among those who are embracing dark brunette bobs that feel fresh off the set of Friends — or in this case, a Spice Girls concert.

Actually, Peltz Beckham’s Posh Spice influence has been sneaking up on the Bates Motel star for a few years now. Just shortly after her sophisticated wedding (during which she donned a minimalist custom Valentino gown that’s not far from something her mother-in-law might wear), the long-time blonde went back to her brunette roots — specifically an espresso shade similar to Victoria Beckham’s own hue from the naughties. The The Holidate actor has even been spotted wearing some iconic pieces from her in-law’s wardrobe.

In a side-by-side comparison with Posh Spice’s Spice World era-hair, the similarity between Peltz Beckham’s and her mother-in-law’s former bob is uncanny.

JMEnternational/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Another member of the newly bobbed crew? Beckham herself, who recently debuted a long, highlighted bob after years of sporting her signature long beach waves. So it seems the mother and daughter-in-law actually have a lot of similarities when it comes to their beauty preferences. That said, if a Spice Girls biopic is in the works for the near future, there’s clearly a frontrunner for the role of Posh.