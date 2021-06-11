Kate Middleton & Jill Biden’s Matching Looks Confirm This Summer 2021 Color Trend

Coordinating outfits always bear the message of synchronicity — inside and out. Think about the moment you want to match with your best friend or significant other — more often than not, it’s a signal of how similar your tastes are, clothing and otherwise. However, when it comes to politics, outfits and occasion dressing get a whole new meaning. Most recently, Kate Middleton and Dr. Jill Biden’s matching pink G-7 Summit looks made the proverbial splash. The Duchess of Cambridge and U.S. First Lady teamed up for a school visit to Connor Downs Academy, to which they both wore coordinating looks of a similar rosy shade.

For a visit that took place earlier today, on June 11, Middleton opted for a crimson-colored belted pencil dress from Alexander McQueen, which she paired with beige textured-leather pumps from Jimmy Choo, a boxy nude handbag from L.K.Bennett, and delicate hoop earrings. Dr. Biden opted for a matching look in a similar pink hue that combined a rose violet blazer from California-based label L’AGENCE (which now happens to be on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue.) She paired the vibrant statement piece with A-line white dress from Akris (available in black) and Valentino slingback heels. The First Lady has already worn the dress and vibrant blazer together before during her visit to the Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois back in April — which means a full outfit repeat and the official stamp of approval from Dr. Biden.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Pink is already predicted to be one of the biggest color trends for Summer 2021, and these coordinating looks are proof that it will only get bigger over the next few months. The fact that the Duchess of Cambridge and the U.S. First Lady are dressing in sync also signals the much-needed message of consonance and unity. It is an especially fitting match because Middleton continues to highlight the importance of early childhood education in her royal career, while Dr. Biden has spent decades working as a teacher herself. The First Lady has also previously used color to signal the message of trust, confidence, and stability at the Presidential Inauguration ceremony earlier this year, which illustrated how much she knows about dressing for the occasion.

Below, shop Dr. Biden’s exact pink-hued blazer, alongside a few additional rosy garments you should consider adding to your wardrobe this summer. And if you want to get additional matching outfit inspo, take a look at how Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recently dressed up their coordinating loungewear looks for dinner.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.