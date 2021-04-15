These Outfits Reveal Just How In Sync Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are

When you spend enough time with your partner, you might find yourselves syncing up in every area of life. Whether that’s being able to read each other’s minds or starting to dress alike, it shows you both are on the same wavelength. Going off of these observations, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, who have been dating since last year, seem quite in tune with each other. A small sign that said so was when Kelly and Fox wore matching plaid flannel shirts together on Wednesday night. The pair were photographed arm in arm while walking down the street.

For the outing, Kelly wore plaid co-ords from Marcelo Burlon County of Milan while Fox opted for an oversize jacket of a similar pattern from Vetements’ menswear line. She wore the blue jacket with a cropped tank, straight-leg distressed jeans, and a pair of Christian Louboutin platform boots. The actor finished off her date-night look with a Kendall Jenner-approved By Far Baby Amber bag. Meanwhile, Kelly completed his ensemble with a frayed denim coat for a grunge-inspired vibe. He didn’t opt for super high heels and instead wore a pair of lace-up combat boots to suit his punk rock aesthetic. Aside from the pops of cobalt blue, both of the stars’ outfits presented moody vibes.

This isn’t the first time the two have worn coordinating looks. Back in September 2020, they stepped out while wearing two seemingly clashing outfits. Fox wore a colorful pink and red Marc Jacobs Snapshot bag, which matched Kelly’s illustrated separates. Another time, the couple wore almost all-black matching looks to dinner at LA steakhouse BOA. Fox opted for a micro stud embellished leather trench, black platform heels, and a patent leather bag — the iconic Nano Sac De Jour from Saint Laurent. Kelly wore a black coat, shirt, and leather pants.

Though Kelly and Fox are still in the early stages of their relationship, when it comes to their styles — they could not be more in sync. For those who want to explore more matchy-matchy couple dressing, check out how Kourtney Kardashian has been adopting Travis Barker’s style, or get inspired by the gender-neutral pieces both Justin and Hailey Bieber like to swap and wear. Ahead, add some of Fox’s favorite pieces into your wardrobe and perhaps get your partner on board too with wearing a similar item — starting with the blue plaid flannel.

