Inauguration Day is somewhat of a spectacle. The celebration includes speeches, performances, Tom Hanks with his television special, and more. One of the most important scenes to tune into though is the swearing in of President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Alongside Biden and Harris at the ceremony were their spouses Dr. Jill Biden and Doug Emhoff, respectively. For the momentous occasion, Dr. Biden wore a custom Markarian dress and overcoat.

The two-piece ocean blue ensemble was crafted from wool tweed, and Dr. Biden also wore a matching silk Markarian face mask — adhering to the CDC's health protocols. According to a statement from the label, the color choice is symbolic because blue represents trust, confidence, and stability. (Ideas that President-Elect Biden has previously echoed in his messages to the public.) Diving more into the look, the coat featured a dark blue velvet collar and cuffs while the dress underneath had a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt. Swarovski pearls and crystals formed a floral pattern on the neckline of her dress while the coat's exterior embellishments of Swarovski crystals glittered in the sunlight. Dr. Biden completed the look with a pair of beige Jimmy Choo Love pumps.

A small team worked on Dr. Biden's outfit in New York City’s Garment Center and the ensemble was hand finished by Markarian founder Alexandra O'Neill herself.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Courtesy of Markarian

For those not familiar with Markarian, the luxury womenswear label was founded in 2017 and is known for its "modern designs and celestial romanticism." Every piece is made-to-order, according to the brand, so as to reduce waste in the fashion industry. Aside from Dr. Biden being a fan of the label, other notable figures who have donned Markarian include stars such as Kerry Washington, Laura Dern, Priyanka Chopra, Kate Hudson, and Lizzo.

Meanwhile for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, President-Elect Biden and Emhoff wore classic Ralph Lauren suits and Kamala Harris wore a purple Christopher John Rogers coat. This is significant in itself as Rogers is a 27-year-old Black designer and previously was named 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year. If today's any proof, Dr. Biden and VP-Elect Harris are poised to continue making their marks in fashion, so stay tuned.