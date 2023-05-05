You probably rarely, if ever, center your outfit around a hat. More often than not, the accessory is a last-minute finishing touch in a look, or perhaps it’s your secret weapon on days when your hair just won’t cooperate. Regardless, you may start making a topper the star of your outfits once you see Jessica Biel’s très chic beret. On May 3, the actor grabbed lunch with celeb-favorite jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.

The low-key outing called for a casual-yet-cool outfit, which happens to be Biel’s signature look — she has a soft spot for a laid-back denim and simple tees. She paired the aforementioned playful beret from Itchy Scratchy Patchy (try saying that three times fast!) with luxe everyday basics: a beige trench coat, white sweater, light-wash denim, and glossy black loafers from Stuart Weitzman. The polished accent completely transformed her laid-back Cali ‘fit by giving it a hefty dose of French-girl flair. In other words? Hats off to Biel. There was also one other statement-making item in her outfit: the Louis Vuitton x Yayoi Kusama Bag. The polka dot purse added just the right amount of color to her otherwise neutral outfit.

BACKGRID

A beret may not be your first choice for a topper — perhaps bucket hats are more your speed — but as Biel proves with her outfit, the accessory is a no-fail way to steer your look in a more elevated direction. And as it happens, the piece was also a street style must have during fashion month Fall/Winter 2023, especially in Copenhagen. Some influencers wore a neutral iteration in tandem with bold statement pieces, while others worked the accent into tonal looks. In short, there’s no wrong way to sport the European-chic accessory.

Do you want to emulate Biel’s California-meets-Paris look? If yes, say no more — below, TZR rounded up an assortment of products to help you recreate the outfit.