While nothing can replace a reliable tube of sunscreen on the sunniest of days, a stylish headpiece is an excellent complement that both protects your skin and punctuates your outfit. “I never leave the house without a hat these days,” Loeffler Randall Founder Jessie Randall tells TZR — and why should she? Summer 2022’s hat trends offer an abundance of silhouettes, materials, and color palettes to choose from at a range of price points and from a swath of designers both classic and up-and-coming.

“Aspects of raffia are showing up on everything from shoes to handbags to the perfect hat this summer season,” Hampden Clothing Founder Stacy Smallwood says. She also nods to vibrant prints and the bucket hat silhouette as notable callouts for not just right now, but also for the cooler months later in the year.

“While we may reserve the idea of wearing hats for summer time, fashion is about moving forward and breaking the rules,” Smallwood says. “While in Paris, designer Vanessa Bruno showed me how she styles her raffia hats and bags with colorful, solid sweaters and jeans. As she demonstrated, mixing textures makes your look feel fresh and new and it’s a great way to transition your accessories into the fall season.”

Ahead, industry experts and all-around accessory gurus — including designers and buyers — weigh in on the biggest hat trends of the moment. And TZR, of course, has some shopping picks to ensure your next day out in the sun will be equal parts stylish and UV protected.

The Crochet Hat

Nodding to ‘90s surfer style, the crochet bucket hat is perhaps the splashiest accessory trend of the season thanks to its colorful, crafty aesthetic. Brands across the spectrum — from high-end designers like Khaite and Fendi to high street labels like Mango and Faithfull the Brand — have all included this statement-making chapeau in their collections for summer. While this bold topper would accentuate a bikini and denim shorts, it also pairs well with warm-weather evening staples like a linen slip dress and chunky sandals.

The Bonnet

As of late, fashion trends have been all about taking old classics and giving a modern refresh — such is the case with the traditional bonnet. “I've seen a full embrace of the Coastal Grandmother aesthetic on Sense of Shelf and this extends into accessories,” Madeline Ritaccio, the e-tailer’s founder, says. “I love a bonnet to channel your inner Ina Garten, be on trend, and practice sun safety; opting for a summery color, like buttery yellow, gives this style a more playful vibe.” Look for straw and cotton hats that are designed with straps and choose between a loose bow or leaving the ties dangling behind your shoulders — both options read summer chic.

The Oversized Sun Hat

It goes without saying, but a summer hat’s primary purpose is to shield your face and neck from the sun. Thankfully, this utilitarian function goes hand in hand with striking design, and protective hat shapes are easy to come by. “I’m seeing a trend toward really big sun hats that provide maximum coverage and look cool,” Randall says. At MATCHESFASHION, Womenswear Senior Buyer Romilly Proctor is also seeing a shift toward sun hats. “Panama and wide-brim style hats from the historic Paris millinery Maison Michel have proven to be extremely popular this summer,” she says. “These pieces pair effortlessly with dresses from Agua by Agua Bendita and Gabriela Hearst for the ultimate chic seaside look.”

The Visor

While it may feel like a relic from childhood camping trips, the visor has reemerged as a trending hat silhouette for summer. This time around, it eschews its ultra-sporty connotations and pivots toward beautiful woven textures like raffia and bright, cheery patterns. “I’m seeing a trend toward visors,” Randall says. “I love how a visor has that sun coverage but offers room for a ponytail. I’ll be wearing our visor hat in gingham out on the tennis court this summer.” Other brands reimagining the visor include Chloé, which balanced a sportier canvas strap with a handcrafted banana fiber material and gold brass trims for a high-fashion finish. And then there’s Valentino, who did a tropical floral pattern in burgundy and white onto a raffia visor, complete with a satin tie in the back.

The Bucket Hat

“Buckets are absolutely the shape for the summer,” designer Janessa Leone tells TZR. "They’re flexible and universal and have the added practicality of not having a brim. I love being able to lay down while wearing one and still having sun protection.” Leone’s best-selling Felix is woven from raffia, “which can get wet, can get sandy, and keeps its shape after you roll it up and put it in your bag,” she adds. Outside of the straw category, designers like Autumn Adeigbo translated prints from her ready-to-wear collection to bucket hats crafted from 100-percent cotton. “She created a hat that walks the perfect line between chic fedora and bucket hat,” Smallwood says. There’s also a slew of standouts from designers that prove this silhouette has decidedly made a comeback. “Bucket hats have been a mainstay this summer as an easy accessory to any wardrobe,” Proctor notes. “Standout pieces include the Gucci GG logo canvas hat, Fendi crocheted hat, and Loewe Paula’s Ibiza raffia bucket hat."