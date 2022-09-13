Though there are many elements to French-girl fashion, no piece of clothing feels more quintessentially Parisian than the beret. The military-inspired accessory has reemerged in 2022, popping up across runways and serving as a reminder that an outfit is often not complete without a finishing touch up top. Particularly for those who have never been able to get into beanies (the tried-and-true hat of winter), consider the beret your saving grace. It strikes the right balance of function and fashion and serves as an alternative to some of the more expected headwear styles of the season.

“I recommend berets for the girl who's not necessarily into a beanie because it feels too sporty, but a wide brim hat also feels not very city-friendly,” TZR Fashion Director Tiffany Reid says of the eternally trendy French-girl staple. “It’s a nice hat for the winter that still elevates your style without seeming too basic.”

The beauty of berets is that, though its shape is so recognizable, it still comes in a variety of options to suit any style or mood. From casual crochet versions that give off a homemade feel to an edgy leather piece, shop seven must-have berets of the season below.

