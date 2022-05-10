Jessica Biel Uses This Trick To Transition A Pantsuit From Spring To Summer

Over the course of years some stars garner a style reputation that’s classic both on and off the red carpet. Their looks are simple and elegant — even easy to recreate. Yet, that’s not to say they don’t put their twist on these looks. Amal Clooney, for example, gravitates toward sharply tailored pieces à la Grace Kelly in virtually every outfit. Others might take a sportier approach overall, opting for more streamlined silhouettes or basics. Jessica Biel’s outfit at Hulu’s Candy FYC Event is the perfect paradigm here: On May 9, she stunned in an easy, all-white set from Giambattista Valli.

The actor attended the Los Angeles event with husband Justin Timberlake (who wore a black suit and printed silk shirt from Dior for the occasion). Her outfit — a white crop top and matching wide-leg trousers — was, in a way, what you’d expect for her easy-going persona: unfussy and relatable, yet totally chic. (Note the unfinished hem on the pants.) The set came from the luxury Italian fashion house. However, it wasn’t a runway to red carpet situation; Biel put a summer spin on the more buttoned-up blazer look that debuted for Spring ‘22.

On the runway, the bottoms that Biel wore were paired with a (very ‘80s), gold-buttoned, double-breasted blazer. The actor swapped it for a midriff-baring muscle T-shirt — you know, the kind you’ve been wearing since comfort became the universal key to getting dressed more than two years ago. She accessorized the outfit with stacked gold necklaces and a textured white clutch for a monochrome look. In terms of beauty, she wore her tresses middle-parted and wavy and opted for rose-colored shadow and liner.

Such pared-down separates seems to be Biel’s true north, at least in 2022. (On May 5, she wore a silky, coral-colored set on a visit to the SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles.) Though, if you’re feeling particularly inspired by her most recent neutral look, you can shop similar pieces below.

