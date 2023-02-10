Denmark is home to some of the fashion industry’s most playful, eccentric labels — think Ganni, Stine Goya, Baum und Pferdgarten, and more. So it makes sense the Scandi set is known for their fun, out-of-the-box style. If you follow even a few Danish influencers on the ‘gram, you know these fashion-forward ladies count print-happy midis and ultra-colorful sneakers essential to their capsule wardrobe. Now, they’re adding another equally fun trend to the rotation: berets. According to Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style, residents are flocking to the quirky-cool hat.

Copenhagen-based influencer Simone Noa says berets have been popular in Denmark for a while now, especially during fashion week. “The past couple of seasons, I have worn them, and I have seen others do the same,” she tells TZR. “It’s possible that Denmark’s chilly climate is to blame.” Moreover, she feels the accessory has become increasingly popular because of its casual nature. “Furthermore, they are simple to style as they are offered in a wide range of colors and patterns that can match a diverse range of individuals and their personal style.”

Danish model and influencer Claudia Bhimra echoes Noe, explaining, “It’s an easy way to make your outfit more interesting, which we need during the wintertime in Copenhagen because we have to wear big jackets and therefore have to hide many of the interesting details of our outfits under our outerwear.” And though French-inspired berets will always be en vogue, Bhimra says edgier, streetwise styles are having a moment in Denmark.

Ready to give the accessory a go? Below, TZR has gathered four beret-based outfits to try, inspired by Nordic influencers and labels.

Standout Stripes

Of course, cult-favorite brand Ganni is leading the charge, creating fan-favorite options. If you lean toward bold statement pieces, try the brand’s striking striped beret. The versatile pattern will look cool with just about anything hanging in your closet, from understated neutrals to eye-catching motifs.

Polished To Perfection

Not one to wear bright hues? No problem. Opt for a sleek black beret instead, and work your favorite polished separates into the outfit, like a cropped blazer and midi skirt. Pair with heels or loafers for the office, and sneakers on the weekends.

Punchy Tones

Top off an already colorful ensemble with a pastel beret and pull everything together with a matching handbag. As for your shoes? Take a page from the Danes and opt for chic bike-friendly kicks.

Color Coordinating

One way to keep your outfit cohesive is by sticking to three or four vibrant hues. Follow Noe’s lead and go for reds, yellows, and blues and elevate the primary hues with ladylike silhouettes, like a fitted dress and tie-waist jacket.