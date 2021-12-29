As you prepare to embrace a new year — 2022 that is — it’s also a prime time to look back on the last 365 days. When it comes to celebrity re-emergence fashion, specifically, there were so many incredible red carpet and street style moments to reminisce over. One star stood out in particular with her outfits: Jennifer Lopez. Her best 2021 fashion moments proved that she embraced the joy of dressing up and going out. (The singer and her beau Ben Affleck were spotted everywhere from LA and New York to Italy.) If you didn’t keep track of all her looks and whereabouts, no worries. TZR rounded up Lopez’s most impactful looks from the past 12 months ahead.

When you think of J.Lo’s most iconic fashion moment from the year, her Met Gala look might come to mind. (She wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren frock, which gave off western vibes, and it tapped into 2022’s new neutral color trend: brown.) However, this ensemble was merely part of a host of incredible looks she’s worn. You shouldn’t discount her inauguration day outfit or the gown she chose for her red carpet debut with Ben Affleck. Then there was her off-duty attire, which, if you know J.Lo, she always takes casual dressing to the next level. In short, the singer’s most fashionable 2021 outfits are plentiful and worth taking another look at, below.

A Western-Inspired Ensemble

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebrities always bring it at the Met Gala — and Lopez is no exception. In 2021, she showed up in a custom-made Ralph Lauren dress and faux fur bolero. Her accessories brought the western-inspired theme to life: She wore a Navajo-stamped silver ring and jewelry from the Ralph Lauren archives. Then, she topped off her look with a cowboy hat and a giant statement necklace. The singer subtly wore heels from her own footwear line: a pair of Idolina platform sandals from JLO Jennifer Lopez.

An Impactful Inauguration Day Look

(+) Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images (+) JONATHAN ERNST/AFP/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The singer was invited to perform at President Joe Biden’s 2021 Inauguration ceremony and she surely dressed to impress. For the occasion, Lopez wore head-to-toe Chanel, which included a snowy white beret from the fashion house’s Cruise 2018 collection. The star completed her look with matching accessories via platform sandals from Jimmy Choo and a compact Slim Side clutch from Judith Leiber.

The Bennifer Debut

Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck made their first red carpet appearance together at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival. The singer wore a white couture gown from Georges Hobeika with a plunging neckline and a daring, cascading slit on the left side. Meanwhile, Affleck opted for a classic black and white tuxedo with a black bow tie. For accessories, Lopez carried a sparkly, elegant Judith Leiber clutch and wore a set of Cartier jewels with Jimmy Choo shoes.

An Off-Duty Green Look

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Back in September 2021, Lopez and Affleck stepped out for a Sunday stroll through New York City’s Madison Square Park. The singer ditched her beloved sweats for the day and wore a luxe coat and dress ensemble from Christian Dior. She teamed it with Christian Louboutin lace-up boots, a pair of thin Jennifer Fisher hoops, and a mixed clip choker necklace from Foundrae.

A Glossy Vinyl Look

Javiles/Bruce / BACKGRID

In January 2021, the star went for a solo outing while wearing a biker-chic street style outfit. She rocked a glossy vinyl coat from Coach and a pair of Gucci’s Dahlia black knee-high boots to match. Lopez accessorized with a pair of dramatic oversized shades and carried a red Paloma bag from Christian Louboutin.

A Houndstooth Maxi Coat

Maciel / BACKGRID

Back in February 2021, Lopez demonstrated her penchant for statement outerwear while out in Miami. The double-breasted houndstooth coat was the highlight of her wintry OOTD. She further elevated the outfit with a pair of platform-heeled booties from Alaïa and kept the rest of her outfit fairly casual with a sporty matching set — a crop top and technical jersey leggings — from Louis Vuitton.

An Ethereal Baby Blue Gown

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

A-listers like Lopez love Elie Saab’s collection of romantic and soft gowns. For The Tender Bar premiere in Los Angeles, she wore an ethereal baby blue frock from the brand’s Fall 2021 couture collection. For accessories, the singer wore a CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane ring and earrings, a Garance diamond ring from DJULA, and she carried a clutch from Tyler Ellis.

A Brown Co-Ord Look

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Matching co-ords make for an easy yet memorable red carpet ensemble. Lopez’s brown set, which she wore to attend The Last Duel premiere at New York City’s Rose Theater, came from Hervé Léger’s Resort 2022 range. She styled it with an alligator clutch from Tom Ford, also in a chocolate-brown color to match, and a medley of jewels from Jennifer Fisher and 8 OTHER REASONS. Here, the singer effectively tapped into 2022’s trending neutral shade: brown.

A Summer Platform Boot

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Lopez made a case for rocking knee-high boots in the summer when she wore her Turbo platform shoes from Coach in August 2021. The star tapped into the summer whites look with a belted silk dress from minimalist brand A.L.C. and completed her OOTD with a brown Diana mini tote from Gucci.

An Elegant Backless Dress

Another one of her stand out ensembles from the 2021 Venice Film Festival outfits was this long-sleeve, open-back Fgown from Norma Kamali. Her slouchy, rhinestone-bedazzled Hera shoulder bag from Cult Gaia added some extra zing to her LBD look.

A Daring Jumpsuit

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While getting ready for the Global Citizen VAX LIVE concert, Lopez once again turned to Elie Saab for her red carpet appearance. This time, she donned a white jumpsuit from the brand’s Fall 2021 collection, which featured a waist-cinching belt and a daringly deep V-neckline. She finished off the dazzling look with an assortment of baubles from VRAI x RandM.