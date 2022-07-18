Bennifer has officially tied the knot! The couple wed over the weekend, and while little is known about the nuptials or the festivities that followed, the A-listers reportedly kept things simple, from the guest list to the wedding attire. That is to say, if you’re wondering about the kind of event Jennifer Lopez would arrange, from the wedding dress to the destination (spoiler: it happened in Las Vegas), it was, generally, more understated than you would expect. She did, however, wear two wedding dresses in Vegas — a Lopez fashion move her fans would understand.

“Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” she recounted in her newsletter on Sunday.

Also according to the newsletter, she wore a dress from an old movie for the ceremony. It was a ’60s-inspired, textured sleeveless dress, which her glam squad teamed with her signature bouncy waves and smoky makeup look. It seemingly followed the “something old” bridal tradition, which Ben Affleck echoed in a jacket from his own wardrobe.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, J.Lo had a second, more extravagant look that came courtesy of Zuhair Murad, the Lebanese couturier behind the embellished gown she wore in one of her latest rom-com films, Marry Me. The star chose a similarly elaborate look for her own wedding day: an off-the-shoulder, corseted dress with lace sleeves, a sweetheart-neckline, and a fishtail train that she paired with a matching veil from the Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The morning after their private ceremony, Lopez was all smiles while flashing her silver wedding band from bed.

Zuhair Murad

The couple got engaged in April of this year, having announced their relationship back in May 2021. The stars previously met while filming Gigli and were engaged by late 2002; however, they eventually separated in 2004 and cited excessive media attention as the reason behind the split. J.Lo alluded to their journey in the newsletter, saying that love is not only beautiful and kind, but “it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.”

Bennifer follows a long list of celebrities who tied the knot with a spontaneous Vegas wedding. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went down the same route earlier this year, though they also, eventually, had a more elaborate affair in Italy. Although it’s too soon to tell, Affleck and Lopez could also have a second, bigger wedding later on so as to include more of their friends and family. While you wait and see what could transpire, you can browse looks similar to those from this past weekend. See TZR’s edit, ahead.

