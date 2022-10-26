At this point, Jennifer Lopez is essentially synonymous with glamour. Even after decades in the spotlight, the multitalented star never fails to serve jaw-dropping looks that solidify her status as a cultural icon. Her beauty go-to's have long included staples like smoky eyes, bronzed skin, and voluminous waves, but somehow, Lopez and her glam team keep finding new ways to make even the simplest looks fresh and modern. When it comes to manicures, her favorite styles tend to feature neutrals with a hint of sparkle, and in a new campaign, Jennifer Lopez’s gold and white nails prove just why this winning color combo never gets old.

On Instagram this week, Lopez’s longtime nail artist Tom Bachik shared photos of his famous client rocking a long, almond-shaped manicure with stunning gold accents as part of a collaboration with footwear retailer DSW. “Designer boots and the 💅🏼 to match,” the manicurist captioned the post.

Bachik then followed up with a better look at the press-on set. “Up close and personal,” he wrote. “Gold hardware and a little bling for the queen.” In the campaign images, Lopez’s nails appear to be a solid white, but Bachik’s post reveals that the base color is actually a take on the viral glazed donut nails, a chrome-finish trend popularized by Hailey Bieber and her nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt. It’s not clear exactly what polishes were used, but the manicure appears to consist of an ivory shade with a chrome topper.

However, rather than embrace the minimalist (yet oh-so-chic) vibe of the OG chrome nails, Lopez’s set features a variety of embellishments on all but four of the nails. Bachik’s chic details include both vertical and horizontal chain designs, hearts, crystal gems, and even double-hoop nail piercings for a bit of edginess. On one nail, he placed the star’s famous nickname, “JLo”, in cursive letters.

Nail piercings have been making a slow and steady comeback among the celeb set. Last November, Bachik created a gorgeous matte red mani with gold hoop charms for another one of his regular clients, Selena Gomez. Earlier this year, Demi Lovato debuted a long, square-shaped black manicure with silver barbels through a few of the nails, meant to mimic the look of nipple piercings (courtesy of Euphoria nail artist Natalie Minerva).

As the holiday season ramps up, nail embellishments of all kinds are sure to grow in popularity, from more edgy nail piercings to glitzy festive manicures. Try one or try them all — J.Lo certainly will.