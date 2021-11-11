Once you’ve conquered nail art, neons, multicolors, nudes, and more French manicures than a Parisian salon, it’s time to really get creative — just ask Selena Gomez. It seems like every day there’s a new, killer set of nails dreamed up by Gomez and her go-to manicurist, Tom Bachik, and they’re all more exciting than the last. This week, Gomez opted for a classic fall nail color: a velvet-matte oxblood red with tiny gold detailing. But the real standout isn’t what’s on her nails — it’s what’s dangling off of them. Selena Gomez’s nail charms, tiny gold hoops fixed to her nails like delicate jewelry, are surely about to ignite a massive (or minuscule, in the case of these charms) trend. Infinitely customizable and relatively easy to install, they’re the final frontier of decorative manicures. For now, anyway.

“Matte and metallic 😎,” Bachik captioned an Instagram photo of the manicure, showing off its finer details for his half-million followers. In the shot, you’ll notice tiny gold half-moons on some of the nails which appear to be those same hoops, only chopped in half and carefully glued down to the nail bed. What’s also important to note here is now close the rings are closed to the nail itself — a very smart choice considering the very nature of hoops of all types means they easily (and painfully) snag on things like sweaters if they’re too large.

Nail charms and jewelry aren’t anything new necessarily, but a recent emphasis on nail art — and a larger, cultural gravitation towards individual expression in beauty is well-documented — means it’s sure to pop up with far more frequency, especially among celebrities. While Bachik didn’t share much about the shade or his application technique, there are a few things that can be ascertained just by looking at the shot. First, the hoops seem to go through a hole that’s probably been bored by a special, thin-tipped nail drill. For these charms, it seems like a better idea to put them on acrylic, dip powder tips, or press-on nails rather than your own actual ones considering the potential harm that comes with cutting, drilling, and having things hang from your extremities.

But work with a professional and some artificial tips that can really handle anything, and the charms become the ultimate way to dress up any polish color. Charming, no?