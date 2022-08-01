There’s never a dull moment for Jennifer Lopez. Shortly after celebrating her 20-year-in-the-making marriage to Ben Affleck and roaming the streets of Paris on their honeymoon, the mega-star was off to Capri, Italy to perform at the LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Gala, where the wedding glow was still going strong. Jennifer Lopez’s gold eyeshadow was just one eye-catching aspect of her multidimensional look, which was courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips.

In a press release, Phillips broke down Lopez’s stage glam, which is described as “nocturnal neutral glam with hints of sublime smoke, diamond sparkle, and shimmering highlights.” Phillips used a lineup of products by makeup artist-favorite brand Pat McGrath Labs, including the new Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette.

Before starting on the glamorous shadow look, Phillips used the Pat McGrath Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder to brighten and set the under eyes. For a gorgeous flush on the cheeks, she used Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Divine Blush in shades Desert Orchid (a bronze rose with golden pearl) and Nude Venus (a peachy pink with golden pearl). To prep the eyes, Phillips applied Pat McGrath IntensifEYES Artistry Wand, a clear hydrating base that enhances the finish of the eyeshadow as well as boosts adherence.

For the smokey, golden eyeshadow look, Phillips used Pat McGrath Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette using shades Xtreme Nocturne, Astral Lilac Aura, and Skintense Glow, and Pat McGrath Mothership III: Subversive Palette using shades Xtreme Black and Astral Ghost Orchid.

To enhance the eyes even further, Phillips applied Pat McGrath PermaGel Ultra Glide Eye Pencil in Xtreme Black and finished off the face with Pat McGrath PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in Supernatural and Pat McGrath LUST: Gloss in Blitz Gold.

The fiery eye look is all the proof you need that Leo season is in full swing; in fact, Lopez herself is a Leo and celebrated her birthday while on her honeymoon at the end of July — looking radiant, of course, in a series of Reformation dresses.

Ahead, shop all the mesmerizing Pat McGrath Labs products that Lopez wore for her recent stage appearance and get your end-of-summer glam on.

