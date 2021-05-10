10 Cute Throwback Photos Of Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez As A Couple

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted vacationing together, leading many fans to speculate that the former exes might get back together. (They dated from July 2002 to January 2004 and at one point were engaged, but called off the wedding in 2003.) If you’re in support of the Bennifer revival, as the pair were once fondly called, scroll ahead to see the cutest pictures of the two from years past. Warning: The photo of Affleck and Lopez kissing at a basketball game will give you all the feels.