Lately, celebrities have been embracing a less-is-more approach to their nails. The so-called naked manicure — which can either describe a sheer, skin-matched coat of polish or simply freshly scrubbed and buffed nails — is quite the departure from the statement nails that dominated this time last year. But don’t count out maximalist manicures just yet, as least not if Jennifer Lopez has anything to say about it. Although JLo has always been a steadfast supporter of nude nails, she occasionally likes to mix things up with something a little more dramatic. This was the case on her latest trip to Dubai, when the “Can’t Get Enough” singer showed off a fresh set decked out in a sparkling butterfly design.

Lopez teased her metallic mani in a post on Feb. 19. Captioned “Business trip”, the series of photos showcased the star of Sundance darling Kiss of the Spider Woman dressed in a slouchy brown Saint Laurent suit, with only the faintest peek of her nail art visible. Thankfully, celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik took to Instagram to give fans a closer look as his handiwork, as well as the steps he took to create his “butterfly kisses” masterpiece.

Bachik started off by customizing coffin-shaped (yup, they’re back) extensions from Aprés Nails with tools from the manicurist’s own Tweezerman collaboration. Once he achieved the desired shape and length, he painted on a design using Black Gelux Gel Polish by Mia Secret on just a few of the nails, then created an ombré effect using Swarovski crystals on the others. But because you can have enough sparkle in JLo’s world (remember her crystal-covered mani from her last trip to Dubai in November?) the dazzling gems were added to the butterfly adorned nails as well.

JLo’s latest show-stopping mani is in line with others from the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Megan Thee Stallion and Chappell Roan, all of whom are making a case for maximalism. So if soap nails and naked manis are a bit too minimal for your liking, don’t worry — bold nail art’s comeback is clearly immanent.