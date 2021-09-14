Jennifer Lopez’s travel schedule this month is packed. After attending the Venice Film Festival with Ben Affleck, which marked their first official red carpet appearance as a couple, Lopez flew to New York City to attend the 2021 Met Gala. This year’s theme centered on the evolution of American fashion and each star was allowed to interpret this how they want. For the singer, she tapped into the wild wild west. Lopez’s 2021 Met Gala look was from Ralph Lauren and embodied all the Westworld vibes.

According to Ralph Lauren, she wore a custom embroidered long dress, which was styled with a faux fur shearling cape. The look was completed with vintage accessories, including a Navajo-stamped silver ring and jewelry from the Ralph Lauren archives. It appears the singer did her homework as she chose to honor American fashion by wearing one of the most iconic, NYC-based designers around (fun fact: Ralph Lauren was born in the Bronx — as was Lopez herself). Her outfit’s theme, too, gave a nod to The Navajo Nation, the largest federally recognized tribe in the United States.

The star’s accessories further brought the western aesthetic to life — Lopez piled on the leather necklaces, bracelets, belt, and hat. (She loves her toppers.) A giant silver coin-inspired necklace draped across her décolletage.

Her multi-piece look hit all the notes where the topic of “America” was concerned, the outfit did leave a few of her fans craving her more modern aesthetic. (These days, Lopez usually wears more colorful and glamorous embellished ensembles.) One Twitter user pointed out that it was a “very 2000s look.” Still, if you’ve followed J.Lo over the decades you know, this look is the kind of stand-out ensemble her fans can expect — she knows the dress code, but she always plays by her own rules. It’s worth noting too, that she later met up with Affleck at the Met Gala (the cameras were there to capture their kisses), because the internet can’t get enough of Bennifer 2.0. You can read several of the comments below: