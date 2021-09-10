So This Is The Dress Jennifer Lopez Chose For Bennifer's Red Carpet Debut

Of all the celebrities who are currently at the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, Jennifer Lopez stole the show upon her arrival. The multi-hyphenate is known for her trend-setting wardrobe choices and she did not disappoint by arriving to the event in labels like Valentino and Prada. These looks were just the beginning of something bigger, however, as Lopez’s Venice Film Festival outfits also included a glamorous red carpet look. She wore a plunging neckline white dress from Georges Hobeika’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection. The gown was a red carpet showstopper. What was more distractingly beautiful than the stones on her dress, however, was how she and Ben Affleck gazed into each other’s eyes.

The pair are in Venice to celebrate the premiere of Affleck’s new movie The Last Duel. (It officially releases to the public on Oct. 15 and Affleck co-wrote it with fellow actor and best friend Matt Damon.) It’s been almost two decades since Affleck and Lopez walked on a red carpet together as a couple, so given the major moment, you know Lopez thought long and hard about her dress choice. With the help of her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, her outfit turned out to be daringly bold and memorable.

The festival ends on Sept. 11, so it’s safe to say not many celebrities will be able to outshine Lopez’s style at this rate. When it comes to the red carpet, she does not hold back! See Bennifer’s red carpet debut, below, along with all of her Venice Film Festival looks.

A Glamorous White Gown

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Bennifer stans, rejoice: the couple just made their red carpet debut in Venice. For the occasion, Lopez slipped into a white couture gown from Georges Hobeika, complete with a plunging neckline and a daring, cascading slit on the left side. She completed the look with a sparkly, elegant Judith Leiber clutch and matched it with silver platform heels from Jimmy Choo. In the meantime, Affleck opted for a classic black and white tuxedo with a black bow tie.

Pinstripe Co-Ords

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For her daytime look on Sept. 10, J.Lo opted for a pinstripe crop top and midi skirt set from Christian Dior. Then, she slipped into a pair of white Leomi sandals from Gianvito Rossi and accessorized with a crocodile Hermès Birkin bag, a pair of oversize square sunnies from Prada, and a sparkly bracelet on her right wrist.

An Elegant Shirtdress

(+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

According to Lopez, summer whites are still very much in. The actor and singer wore a lace-y white shirtdress from Valentino while out and about with Ben Affleck on Sept. 9. She teamed it with the same Prada sunnies and Hermès Birkin bag from the day prior. This time, though, Lopez finished off her look with an addition of Gia strappy back heels from FEMME and mini Erin brass hoops from her favorite jewelry brand Jennifer Fisher.

A Backless Black Dress

Once the celeb got back to her hotel on Sept. 9, it was time to change into a more nighttime-appropriate look. For her first night at the festival, Lopez donned a long-sleeve, open-back Fishtail gown from Norma Kamali. To jazz up the LBD, she toted a slouchy, rhinestone-bedazzled Hera shoulder bag from Cult Gaia.