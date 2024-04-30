Ever since the press tour for Madame Web finished back in February, Dakota Johnson has kept a surprisingly low profile — skipping award season and Fashion Month for an under-the-radar Rome vacation with Alessandro Michele (casual) and an occasional grocery run in L.A. However, now that filming for her new movie Materialists has begun in New York, the fashion muse and her stellar street style are finally back on our Instagram timelines. On April 29, Johnson was snapped by the paparazzi walking around the film’s Manhattan set in an effortlessly chic off-duty outfit that you’ll undoubtedly channel more than once this spring.

Just before the end of the work day on Monday, perhaps while her costars Pedro Pascal or Chris Evans were filming their scenes, Johnson swapped her costume for the aforementioned relaxed co-ord straight out of her signature cool-girl aesthetic. Given the 80-degree weather in the Big Apple, Johnson opted for a summer-ready black tank top with a cropped silhouette. The 50 Shades of Grey actor paired her warm-weather staple with ultra-wide-leg jeans in a versatile medium-wash shade. Underneath her high-waisted bottoms peeped a sage green and white pair of Adidas Sambas — one of her go-to shoes no matter the season. The A-lister’s minimalistic accessories, including a heart-shaped locket necklace, silver huggie hoop earrings, and rectangular Gucci sunglasses, added the perfect amount of elevated shine to her laidback look. Once the temps dropped later on that afternoon, Johnson layered a timeless short black blazer over her informal tank for a bit of warmth.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Now that filming for her newest project is up and running, you can expect to see Johnson out and about in NYC a lot more in the days to come (or maybe even at the Met Gala on Monday). While we await her next must-copy moment, shop the curated edit below to stock your closet with the latest Johnson-approved styles.