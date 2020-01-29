From all of the many winter denim trends that previewed across runways and collections this past year, options now include both new arrivals (which can be styled for cold-weather, pre-spring days) and end-of-season markdowns (which can be savored before they're gone). Luckily when it comes to denim, outfitters like Zara have kept its finger on the pulse, creating pieces that are both on-trend and affordable.

The retailer's attainable price point and trendy designs have captivated a world of shoppers, with their denim in particular raking in a ton of brownie points. Each pair delivers high quality fibers at a fraction of the cost of luxury designers. This winter, they've hit on a slew of trends (acid wash, wide leg, and beyond), all of which seem to have one salient thing in common — body. The styles making a splash right now are dense in texture and unique in shape, seeming to cast the days of the jegging impossibly far back in the past. The thicker textiles are perfect for mixing and matching with your favorite sweater (cashmere and sweater vests packing a very-2020 punch), or for throwing on a plain white tee.

Shop a selection of their latest creations below, or head to Zara.com for additional colors and sale offerings.

Acid Wash Acid wash, which were seen on 2019 runways from Miu Miu to Y/Project, have been spotted on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Katy Perry over the past year. Style with other black and white pieces for a crisp wintry look. ZW Premium ’80s Acid Wash Jeans $49.90 ZARA SEE ON ZARA

Paperbag Waistband The crinkle-cut waistband on these trousers is perfect for tucking in comfortably. Pair with a bodysuit, or a chunky sweater on brisk days. Z1975 Baggy Paperbag Jeans $39.90 ZARA SEE ON ZARA

Culottes First popping back up in 2014 as a work wardrobe staple, culottes are making a serious revival in denim format. Perfect for pairing with a tie-neck blouse and brogues. Hi-rise Culotte Jeans $35.90 ZARA SEE ON ZARA

Slouchy Jeans These pants are made for wearing with even the most impossible of ankle boots. Style with a crop top for an evening-friendly look. Z1975 Authentic Slouchy Jeans $39.90 ZARA SEE ON ZARA

Darts This retro touch adds a DIY-feel to oversized styles. Pair with white booties to keep this look bright and daytime-friendly. Denim Pants With Darts $49.90 ZARA SEE ON ZARA

Mom Fit Even the most narrow of builds has more structure than super-skinny jeans of the past. This cut hugs the butt and tapers evenly at the leg for style bonus points. Mom Fit Jeans $39.90 ZARA SEE ON ZARA