Jennifer Lawrence’s Scarlet Red Sweater Solidifies Her Devotion To The Shade
She loves a bold moment.
If you’ve kept up with Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet fashion over the years, you know that while she loves a semi-sheer LBD or a white drop-waist number, the actor’s go-to statement color at movie premieres or award shows is a fiery red. From her debut Academy Awards in 2011 when she wore a cherry Calvin Klein dress, to the crimson Dior gown she donned at her most recent Cannes Film Festival appearance, the bold hue is clearly a mainstay in her press event rotation. Well, on Oct. 17, Lawrence wore a scarlet red sweater while out in New York with her son Cy, signaling that the warm tint has finally secured a spot in her off-duty street style.
On Tuesday afternoon, Lawrence was snapped by the paparazzi wearing the aforementioned Bottega Veneta chunky knit, which featured a unique collared lapel and a subtle V-neck. The A-lister rolled up her cashmere sleeves and threw on a white T-shirt underneath for extra warmth. She kept the laid-back theme going with oversized black trousers and red velvet slippers from The Row, as well as understated accessories like a pale pink baseball cap and gold sunglasses. While her ensemble included minimal bling, her emerald-cut diamond ring made an especially sparkly appearance.
Even though the No Hard Feelings actor’s everyday selections rarely feature such fiery shades, she still loves to play around with color, specifically cool-toned pieces. While running errands in Manhattan earlier this summer, she layered a baby blue button-down with navy trousers and a khaki green Loewe tote — a chic combo we’ll definitely be recreating this season. Last summer, she experimented with color-blocking by pairing a cerulean Tory Burch midi with Dries van Noten yellow mules. We’re eager to see which part of the rainbow she adds to her stealth wealth collection next.
Take it from Lawrence: Red sweaters are a layering must-have for the cold weather ahead, whether you style it as a shawl or a top. Grab the TZR-approved separates below to channel her latest look this season.