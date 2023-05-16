Let’s face it: Dressing for summer in the city is no easy task. One moment, you’re forming a sweat mustache on your walk to the train (IYKYK), and the next, you’re inside the office shivering at your desk. If these scenarios seem all too familiar, it’s time to source sartorial inspiration from people who have mastered the art of warm-weather style. This week, look to Jennifer Lawrence for guidance. Lawrence’s Leset white tee and linen cargo pants outfit is the perfect breezy, heat-friendly look you can wear to work, if your office dresses more casual. If not, reserve the pieces for your weekend trips to the farmer’s market.

She specifically wore the Los Angeles-based label’s white Margo Tee ($68) and the Yoko Cargo Pants ($220) while out and about in the West Village. Lawrence spent Mother’s Day with her parents, and the laid-back outfit was exactly the right look for the day’s activities. The actor, always one to dress practically, then tied a white button-down blouse around her waist to throw on if needed — because every New Yorker knows that AC isn’t always your friend in the summer.

As for her shoes, the star stepped into a comfortable pair of sandals. (We told you she favors a good flat!) Finally, Lawrence accessorized the monochromatic look with a white and green bucket hat, oval-shaped Alaïa sunglasses, a handful of dainty gold jewelry, and a leather shoulder bag from The Row. The complete outfit receives a 10/10 from us.

BACKGRID

When you’re headed into the office during the dog days of summer without a clue what to wear, copy Lawrence’s unfussy look. Should it need a little elevating, a bold statement earring and sleek strappy sandals should do the trick. Even better, the all-white ‘fit is a no-brainer on days when you’re in a sartorial rut. That’s because the ensemble is incredibly easy to throw together and yields that effortless fashion vibe.

And fortunately, you may already have the white pieces needed to recreate the actor’s outfit, but if not, buy Lawrence’s exact Leset styles below. Her complete look is still available to snag — for now, that is.