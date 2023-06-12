Is it even really June without a blockbuster summer romcom? A funny movie is a dark, cold theater is an absolute hot-weather essential, and Jennifer Lawrence is delivering with the debut of her latest project. In true Lawrence fashion, though, the red carpet premiere of No Hard Feelings also doubles as a debut for an incredible new beauty trend. Lawrence’s ponytail on the red carpet is not only the perfect counterbalance to her dark, sultry eye makeup, but it employs an easy accessory trick to make the updo look even more polished and elegant.

Far from a garden variety gym ponytail, Lawrence’s sweeping updo is sleek, smooth, and impressively thick. Not a single flyaway broke free from the Gregory Russell-created pony, suggesting the use of a lightweight finishing gel — that can account for the major shine, too. But the most interesting detail of Lawerence’s honeycomb-colored hair at the movie premiere is a blink-and-you-miss-it accessory. A closer look reveals that Lawrence has a thick black hair ribbon wrapped once around the base of the ponytail, secured with no trailing ends to look as much like a hair cuff as anything. It takes the preppy factor out of the equation completely and, when paired with her elegant Dior evening gloves and Anita Ko jewelry, lands squarely in a more retro, old money-style aesthetic instead.

Of course, a ponytail by nature puts a greater focus on any makeup worn. In Lawerence’s case, her smoky eyeshadow, cat-eye liner, and spiky lashes all got some serious spotlight. Celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell applied Lawrence’s cosmetics, tying all the steely, smoky tones together with pops of pink on the cheeks and lips. Even with such a sultry makeup style, it all still manages to look so fresh — in large part thanks to the more naturally-textured lip, which appears to be pretty balmy, hydrating, and similar to Lawrence’s natural color.

Lawrence has shown off an impressive (even for her!) red carpet beauty run lately, especially when it comes to hair. The star’s been growing it out for years now, and making its serious length a focal point of all her most high-profile moments. With the summer just now underway, there are surely more to come.