A Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Looked *So* Radiant For Her Big Red Carpet Return

As highly anticipated as Adam McKay’s star-studded new film is, — just scan the mile-long list of celebrity cameos for context — its Dec. 5 New York City premiere might have been a bit overshadowed. Actors who inspire Jennifer Lawrence-level fervor come just a few times per generation but when they do, no blockbuster movie, hotshot director, or costars with last names like DiCaprio can outshine them. Lawrence’s arrival at the Don’t Look Up premiere, ever so slightly preceded by her growing baby bump, was a red carpet comeback for the ages. Jennifer Lawrence’s makeup, gold Dior gown with matching cape, and softly pulled-back bun combined to form something of a literal halo effect. Lawrence glowed — both from within and from what looks like some very strategically-placed bronzer.

For her first red carpet in years, radiant seemed to be the operative word for her collective glam team. Her soft blonde highlights, bead-drenched dress, and shimmering bronze makeup comprise similar color palettes for an ethereal, sun-kissed feel. The Dior-designed gown and matching capelet was a natural choice for Lawrence, who’s been a member of the Dior family for years as an ambassador. In fact, her first public spotting since 2019 happened earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior couture show.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her gold-dipped makeup emphasizes the gown’s glisten factor, too — or maybe the other way around. Freelance makeup artist and Chanel Beauty ambassador Fulvia Farolfi pulled out the stops for the look that’s at once major event-ready and relatively minimalist. Farolfi’s one of Lawrence’s go-to makeup artists, with the pair collaborating on several past moments of beauty brilliance — Lawrence’s new Vanity Fair cover, 2019’s Mother! premiere, and own bridal shower among them.

While Farolfi didn’t share exactly which products she used for Lawrence’s golden glow, her Chanel affiliation — and past product photographs — suggest the warm wash of cheekbone bronzer could well be Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream, previously (and iconically) known as the Soleil Tan de Chanel Bronzer. The warm color story continues on Lawrence’s eyes, where a winged arc of bronze eyeshadow sweeps across lids and lower lashlines.

Despite the monochrome look, no feature definition is lost thanks to a masterful line of thin black liner and fluffy lashes. Lawrence’s lips are the only zone to notably eschew the gold-and-bronze scheme, but their sweet pink shade and accompanying rosy gloss lends a lovely, cool balance to her gray-blue eyes. All in all, it’s the sort of red carpet makeup moment for which Pinterest was made — this is one worth referring back to, especially amid peak holiday party season.

Getting the golden look is mercifully easy, too. Start with a light-reflecting foundation before layering on some cheek-warming cream bronzer. Brush on some shimmery bronze eyeshadow (a setting spray like MAC’s Fix Plus will help amp up the metallic finish, too) across eyelids and lower lashlines before diffusing the latter with a narrow blending blush. A glossy pink lip completes the look, and you’re more than ready for a red carpet renaissance of your own — a Lawrenceissance, if you will.

