The subtle art of mixing high and low fashion brands can be exceedingly tough to master. Every time a celebrity brings together a variety of labels (say, J.Lo in a Brunello Cucinelli sweater and Nike sneakers), style-watchers immediately take note, in hopes of nailing a few outfit formulas that are luxe and leisurely all at once. The latest to indulge in the mixed fashion trend is JLaw, and she's calling on a few tried-and-true silhouettes that make for an easy, cozy look. To sweeten the deal, some of the designer pieces featured in Jennifer Lawrence's Converse outfit are actually on sale, making for a well-blended look that's affordable, too.

On Oct. 26, the Hunger Games alum was spotted out in New York City, where she was spending the afternoon shopping (as made plain by her many oversized paper totes). For the gloomy weather day, Lawrence layered up in a cozy knit cardigan from Dior's Pre-Fall 2019 collection, which added a luxuriant punch to her off-duty ensemble. Against the sweater's geometric print, her polka-dotted crepe pants made a major case for print mixing — especially with the help of her leopard mask.

Still, all pieces point upmarket — that is, until you account for her footwear. Choosing a pair of $80 low-top Converses in black (which are also a favorite of Rihanna and Blake Lively), the easy sneaker puts a mellow spin on the high fashion ensemble. This style also falls in line with 2020's off-duty footwear trend, which has seen It-girls calling on UGGs (Emily Ratajkowski's favorite), Birkenstocks, and Converses with their favorite polished outfits. That said, the entire look is both dressed up and dressed down, expensive and affordable.

BACKGRID

As for getting Lawrence's look, you're in luck — many of her pieces are still in stock (including her pants, which are 70% off right now). Since her Dior sweater first surfaced in 2019, it's unfortunately out of stock. That said, the French label has scores of other cream-colored knits to help get the look. Her Small 16 bag from Celine is currently available, as are the matching black Chuck Taylor's that Lawrence wore to match.

To shop the whole look, browse ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.