Jennifer Lawrence's Dress Looked Nearly Identical To This Kate Middleton Outfit

Every celebrity has a go-to fashion house. Sophie Turner is often in Louis Vuitton, Kristen Stewart is a Chanel muse, and Jennifer Lawrence adores Dior. In fact, she has been working with the brand since 2012 and was named the face of its new scent, Joy, in 2018. When it comes to important events, Lawrence will likely wear a look from the French fashion label. On Dec. 5, for example, Lawrence wore a Dior dress to the Don’t Look Up premiere. The gown was adorned with shimmering gold fringe and a semi-sheer cape hung delicately from her shoulders. The stunning look marked a radiant return to the red carpet for Lawrence, who’s expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

Kate Young, an illustrious stylist who also works with the likes of Dakota Johnson and Selena Gomez, was behind Lawrence’s look from the movie premiere. She chose to accessorize the actor with a subtle pair of Tiffany & Co.’s diamond-encrusted Flame earrings. The nondescript jewelry was a smart choice, as it allowed the drama of Lawrence’s Dior dress to have its full impact.

Since Lawrence is an ambassador for Dior, she’s first in line to get her hands on the brand’s new season inventory. The golden cape dress was a fresh pick from Dior’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, although the runway iteration of the look was cape-less and done in a mini silhouette.

Lawrence isn’t the only celebrity to recently stun on the red carpet in a metallic gown fit with a scene-stealing, embellished shawl. When attending the No Time to Die premiere in late September, Kate Middleton wore a golden gown that also featured a semi-sheer cape. The Duchess’ cape dress, however, was a custom Jenny Packham creation.

Trend analysts flagged both high-shine metallics and unexpected capes as leading formalwear elements for 2021. Thus, combining the two buzzy elements into one elegant and amalgamated ensemble, as Lawrence and Middleton did, is a dramatic stroke of red carpet genius. The two-for-one trending look isn’t solely reserved for star-studded movie premieres, either. If you have any upcoming formal event on the docket and love a dramatic fashion moment, consider a metallic gown with a cape. TZR curated a selection of dresses with cape accouterments, below, to get you started.

