7 New Winter 2020 Blushes That Deliver Sun-Kissed Glow
Nothing can inspire a trip to Sephora quite like dreary weather. With skies perpetually set to gray across most of the country, it's no surprise that there's been an uptick in new blushes for winter 2020. And expect to see plenty of summer glow, wrapped up in sticks and compacts — pinks and peaches are the theme of the season.
Or, rather, clementine. EM Cosmetics' new muted orange Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush, titled "Faded Clementine", expands the brand's baked powder collection (originally exclusively available in the peach-pink "Magic Hour.") Retailing at $34 on EMCosmetics.com, the warm tangerine color can be used as blush, bronze, or as a glitter-free highlight, depending on where you place the buildable formula. Note that the blush is vegan and cruelty free, as well.
Still dreaming of a peachy glow — perhaps even one you fell in love with years ago? Benefit Cosmetics just brought back its iconic Georgia Blush. The refreshed shade now retails for $30 and features a pearl-kissed peach color with a warm undertone. True Benefit fans will want to get their hands on the $60 Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette, too; it's an impressive blend of fan-favorite face powders and includes the blush shades Georgia and Sugarbomb.
But if you're after just one blush to add to your collection, keep scrolling. Below are seven recently dropped shades — powders, pigments, and sticks — that offer summery shine with just a few swipes.
Benefit Cosmetics just relaunched the cult-favorite Georgia Blush, a sweet (and aptly titled) peach with a subtle gold shimmer.
New shades of Milk Makeup's easy-to-use Lip + Cheek sticks are cause for celebration. The new colors (a true red and a moody rose) are seriously pretty, too.
MAC's version of jelly blush arrived in February, boasting five colorful shades and a "spongy texture" (according to the product description).
The cult-famous drugstore brand dropped the brand-new On-the-Glow Blush formula, complete with three shades bolstered by skincare ingredients.
This new Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush shade just launched — bringing with it one of EM Cosmetics' dreamiest colors to date.
Nudestix expanded its Nudies color stick shade range, adding in a bright coral and warm peach to the blush mix.