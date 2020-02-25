Nothing can inspire a trip to Sephora quite like dreary weather. With skies perpetually set to gray across most of the country, it's no surprise that there's been an uptick in new blushes for winter 2020. And expect to see plenty of summer glow, wrapped up in sticks and compacts — pinks and peaches are the theme of the season.

Or, rather, clementine. EM Cosmetics' new muted orange Heaven's Glow Radiant Veil Blush, titled "Faded Clementine", expands the brand's baked powder collection (originally exclusively available in the peach-pink "Magic Hour.") Retailing at $34 on EMCosmetics.com, the warm tangerine color can be used as blush, bronze, or as a glitter-free highlight, depending on where you place the buildable formula. Note that the blush is vegan and cruelty free, as well.

Still dreaming of a peachy glow — perhaps even one you fell in love with years ago? Benefit Cosmetics just brought back its iconic Georgia Blush. The refreshed shade now retails for $30 and features a pearl-kissed peach color with a warm undertone. True Benefit fans will want to get their hands on the $60 Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette, too; it's an impressive blend of fan-favorite face powders and includes the blush shades Georgia and Sugarbomb.

But if you're after just one blush to add to your collection, keep scrolling. Below are seven recently dropped shades — powders, pigments, and sticks — that offer summery shine with just a few swipes.