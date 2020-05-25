Take a look at 2020's buzziest new makeup arrivals, and you'll probably notice one thing: There are a lot of cream bronzers. Indie and established brands alike have added formulas to their lineups, each one more buzzy until the next — which, while exciting (for bronzer lovers, at least), kind of makes it even more difficult than it already was to find the best cream bronzer to invest in. And after an extended period of time indoors, that's an important find for many right now (myself included).
Though first you may be first asking yourself, why cream? And besides the fact that there are a bunch of exciting new formulas to try at the moment, it's also often considered more user-friendly than powder. As Tower 28 founder Amy Liu explains, that's one of the major reasons the brand decided on a cream formula for its own recently launched bronzer, in addition to wanting to make its product safe for sensitive skin.
"We decided to formulate Bronzino as a cream bronzer for a few different reasons!" Liu tells The Zoe Report over email. "The ethically and sustainably sourced mica that we use to create its beautiful bronzy sheen can be an irritant when airborne as a powder, but is harmless for sensitive skin types when it is in a creamy emulsion. Cream bronzer is also super easy to use and more forgiving when you have texture or imperfections in general. It's extremely blendable and buildable, and can be used on lips, eyelids and anywhere else you might want a little extra dewy glow!"
That tracks, at least according to my own cream bronzer experience — powders always seem to get caught on my dry skin, but creamier versions (like Tower 28's, my new favorite), blend in seamlessly. And, like Liu notes, it serves as a multitasker so I can cut some products from my routine — something I'm always looking to do in the interest of space and time.
Whatever your reason for adding cream bronzer to your collection this summer, keep scrolling — 10 of the best (both new and old) are ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Shop The Best Cream Bronzers
Though Tower 28's bronzer just launched in April, it's already becoming a cult favorite in the beauty community; in fact, the product sold out in less than 24 hours after hitting Sephora.com. Currently, its West Coast shade is sold out, but is expected to be restocked on Tower28Beauty.com by June 6.
As with pretty much all Fenty Beauty launches, this one really made a splash when it was released in April. It's already racked up more than 50,000 "loves" on Sephora, and reviewers love the shade range and how it never leaves a "muddy" effect on the skin.
It only makes sense that the Kween of Kontouring, Kim Kardashian, would have a beloved cream bronzer in her own beauty line. The formula is frequently lauded for how creamy and long-lasting it is, as well as for its 12-shade range.
Makeup artist Nam Vo (you know, the master of "dewy dumpling skin) told Into The Gloss that she uses this on herself, so you know it must be good. Not to mention, it also has the Violet Grey blessing, so though it may be on the pricey side, you're pretty much guaranteed to love it.
"Clean," non-toxic makeup has made major strides over the past couple of years, but sometimes, it still falls a little short. That's not the case with this W3LL People bronzing stick, which is free of parabens, phthalates, fragrance, and verified by the Environmental Working Group for non-toxic health and safety. The product has almost a perfect 5-star rating on Target's site, not to mention it has the approval of many beauty editors and makeup artists alike.
RMS Beauty's Buriti Bronzer often comes in at the top of the list of beloved cream bronzers, and for good reason: According to *many* reviewers, it always looks natural, has the perfect texture and consistency, and is super buildable.
Not only is this highly rated formula affordable, it also has the stamp of approval from Mandy Moore, Jennifer Hudson, and more celebrities — many of whom have worn it under the harsh lights of the red carpet, no less.
Tarte's cream bronzer may be new, but it's quickly climbing the ranks of the best cream bronzers. One major standout feature? It's waterproof, so you can wear it to the beach or on pool days and look like you already have the perfect summer glow. Plus, it's matte — so those of you who can't stand dewy skin can actually use it — but contains marine plant extracts, coconut, and sodium hyaluronate so that it still applies easily.
Not only is Nudestix's genius bronzer stick (it has the brush built in) a favorite of makeup artists for creating natural dimension in the face, but celebrities love it, too. Specifically, Chrissy Teigen, who's been known to request the shade Sunkissed on set.
Huda Beauty's bronzer might be best summed up with one reviewer's comment: "It's like BUTTA BABY." And with a 4.9-star rating out of 137 reviews, you can pretty much bet that the rest of the product's users feel the same. This contour cream is actually a cream-to-powder formula, so customers who can't make up their mind get a little bit of both; plus, it's deeply pigmented and comes in five shades, so you can choose whether you want a natural look or dramatic definition.