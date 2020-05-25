Take a look at 2020's buzziest new makeup arrivals, and you'll probably notice one thing: There are a lot of cream bronzers. Indie and established brands alike have added formulas to their lineups, each one more buzzy until the next — which, while exciting (for bronzer lovers, at least), kind of makes it even more difficult than it already was to find the best cream bronzer to invest in. And after an extended period of time indoors, that's an important find for many right now (myself included).

Though first you may be first asking yourself, why cream? And besides the fact that there are a bunch of exciting new formulas to try at the moment, it's also often considered more user-friendly than powder. As Tower 28 founder Amy Liu explains, that's one of the major reasons the brand decided on a cream formula for its own recently launched bronzer, in addition to wanting to make its product safe for sensitive skin.

"We decided to formulate Bronzino as a cream bronzer for a few different reasons!" Liu tells The Zoe Report over email. "The ethically and sustainably sourced mica that we use to create its beautiful bronzy sheen can be an irritant when airborne as a powder, but is harmless for sensitive skin types when it is in a creamy emulsion. Cream bronzer is also super easy to use and more forgiving when you have texture or imperfections in general. It's extremely blendable and buildable, and can be used on lips, eyelids and anywhere else you might want a little extra dewy glow!"

That tracks, at least according to my own cream bronzer experience — powders always seem to get caught on my dry skin, but creamier versions (like Tower 28's, my new favorite), blend in seamlessly. And, like Liu notes, it serves as a multitasker so I can cut some products from my routine — something I'm always looking to do in the interest of space and time.

Whatever your reason for adding cream bronzer to your collection this summer, keep scrolling — 10 of the best (both new and old) are ahead.

