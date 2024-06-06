As soon as Zendaya’s blockbuster film Challengers hit theaters back in April, fans experienced a wave of mixed emotions. Most supporters felt excited to see Zendaya grace the big screen once again. And on the other hand, fashion enthusiasts were devastated by the supposed end of the fashion muse’s tenniscore aesthetic as seen on the film’s headline-making press tour. While it’s been over a month since she styled her last tennis-inspired ensemble, fear not, because Zendaya’s preppy athleisure era lives on with her latest partnership: a multi-year collaboration with On, the Switzerland-based sportswear brand.

On June 6, exactly a month after Zendaya walked the 2024 Met Gala steps in two different archival gowns, the world woke up to the news of her latest high-profile collaboration with the sportswear label. Zendaya confirmed the news and shared her excitement via a press release. “It’s no secret that I’ve been a big fan of On for a long time. I’m always wearing them on set, or when I’m traveling, rehearsing or running around with my dog. So it’s a full-circle moment to make this partnership official,” said Zendaya. When she wasn’t wearing her signature sky-high Christian Louboutin heels on the Challengers promo trail, she almost always reached for white sneakers from On. All this to say? This collab couldn’t be more on-brand for the style icon.

(+) Courtesy of On (+) Courtesy of On INFO 1/2

For Zendaya’s first action as brand partner, she established a creative campaign called Dream Together, with a short film at its helm starring the Emmy-winning actor. “I owe so much to the people around me for getting me to where I am and this film recognizes and appreciates those who support and uplift us every day,” said Zendaya. “I think this feeling of collaboration and inclusiveness shines through in what we’ve created.” The minute-long video captured the multi-hyphenate at the center of an indoor track, dressed in exercise-ready staples from On, including a loose track jacket, baby blue leggings, and white running shoes.

Alongside the cinematic short film, Zendaya wore even more On outfits for a separate sporty photoshoot. In one set-up, she sat on the floor in baby pink joggers, a cropped long-sleeve shirt, and the label’s black and white ombré Cloudtilt sneakers. For a different close-up, she changed into a bright pink sports bra and the same baby blue leggings from the video. For the third shot, Zendaya crouched down in the exact ensemble seen in the video, down to the chunky white kicks. And last but not least, the Spiderman: No Way Home star looked prepped for the tennis court in a cropped pale pink sweatshirt, a turquoise sports bra, and black leggings layered underneath baggy athletic shorts.

(+) Courtesy of On (+) Courtesy of On INFO 1/2

As for her role at On? You can expect Zendaya to be a very hands-on partner. According to the press release, this is the first of many chapters in a multi-year collaboration. With the A-lister’s global influence, Zendaya and On aim to have “meaningful conversations around movement and well-being, reimagine select product collections, and produce future creative campaigns.” The brand shared that Zendaya will “collaborate on designs and future collections through the lens of everyday movement, sports, and lifestyle.”

While information about her debut collection with On is being kept under wraps, it’s only a matter of time until we can add Zendaya-approved styles to our gym rotation. Be sure to tune into TZR in the coming weeks for information about new design drops, campaigns, or photoshoots from Zendaya x On.