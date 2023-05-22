The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival is shaping up to be one for the books. Thus far at the invitation-only event, which goes from May 16 to May 27, we’ve seen Dua Lipa and beau Romain Gavras make their red carpet debut while Elle Fanning stunned the internet with her high-shine Paco Rabanne after-party number. And now, there’s another celebrity causing an internet frenzy at this year’s 2023 Cannes Film Festival. Enter Jennifer Lawrence, who wore flip-flops while waltzing down the Palais des Festival’s steps.

On May 21, the Oscar-winning actor attended the premiere of the French film Anatomie D’une Chute, where she matched the red carpet in a fiery red custom Christian Dior couture gown. The traffic-stopping number boasted a ruffled bodice, a form-fitting bustier, and a coordinating stole. And while Lawrence’s gown was next-level elegant, what was underneath it had fashion enthusiasts talking. Yes, the celeb traded in a pair of sky-high stilettos for poolside-approved black flip-flops — and to no one’s surprise, she made the notoriously “ugly” shoes look so effortlessly chic. Last but certainly not least, Lawrence turned up the glam with a luxe light-reflecting necklace.

This was a bold (and a smidge risky!) fashion choice, given that the festival was once rumored to prohibit attendees from wearing flat footwear to the annual affair. However, over the past few years, celebrities have challenged the sartorial status quo by opting for no shoes at all — think Julia Roberts walking barefoot in 2016 and Kristen Stewart ditching her heels during the event in 2018.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

However, Lawrence’s unexpected red carpet moment shouldn’t be a huge shock, as the actor isn’t one to compromise style for comfort. In fact, as of late, she’s been flocking to her trusty Adidas Samba sneakers and Mary Jane flats while exploring New York City. Additionally, Lawrence tends to lean into oversized silhouettes, such as slouchy trousers and roomy button-downs when she’s off-duty, thereby further proving her comfort-first fashion philosophy.

Do you love the actor’s relatable yet totally unexpected Cannes outfit? If yes, shop similar pieces below to get her look. (I saw Jennifer Lawrence wearing a red dress and flip-flops, so I bought a red dress and flip-flops.)