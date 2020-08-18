Whether it's a reconstructed pair of Levi's or a cropped tee, RE/DONE is known for recreating old-school designs for the modern wearer. So, when the heritage-inspired brand first added footwear to its repertoire earlier this year, it was hard to think of a better fit. Through a trove of throwback silhouettes ('90s-era skate shoes; basketball kicks of the '80s), the brand reminded us that good footwear withstands the test of time, and great footwear gets better with every wear. Both are especially true for RE/DONE's new running sneakers, which are inspired by '70s-era trainers and come in five different color-ways. The best part? Each ticks a box with all the biggest color trends for fall.

Dropping on Aug. 18, the fit, production process and materials used are all a throwback to the way it used to be. Each pair's outer body is made from nylon and suede, both of which — beyond wielding performance-enhancing properties — are reminiscent of the decade's seminal styles (think Reebok Cougars and Puma Cyclones). The soles are also also made through the injection molding process, which first took off during the '70s. The result? A sneaker that is, more or less, plucked straight from the decade. So, for shoppers who've always coveted the chance to go back in time and shop for quality, made-then styles, rather than buying secondhand years later, now's your chance.

COURTESY OF RE/DONE COURTESY OF RE/DONE

The brand's sneaker debut with Net-A-Porter in February explored other famous silhouettes from the decade — namely, the '70s tennis shoe, which still reigns supreme today. This release is its jogging-primed analogue, offering five unique combinations of primary colors (which were everywhere over Fall/Winter 2020 Fashion Week). Take, for example, its mustard yellow runner, which is detailed with a slender red stripe and a matching heel notch. There's also a pair that's steeped in the ultra-versatile navy hue, which is great for transitioning from summer to fall. To sweeten the deal, all pairs are handmade in Italy by artisans, and, from there, are mailed in biodegradable, recycled packaging.

To shop all five options, scroll ahead:

