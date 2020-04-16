Right now, the only thing that feels constant is that we're in sneakers, all the time. Everyone's favorite pumps have been sequestered to their shoeboxes for the long haul, leaving the masses in a constant flip-flop between slippers and trainers — both of which are probably getting way more use than they reckoned for. If that's the case, than these sneakers went on sale just in time — and they come style set-approved. Jennifer Garner's Nike sneakers are, for starters, one of the most frequent players in the actor's footwear arsenal, confirming that they're practical and versatile. What's more: They're on sale now, and they come in a handful of color-ways that are all worth buying into.

On April 15, Garner was seen on a leisurely bike ride in Los Angeles, wearing a shoe that was a perfect fit for the occasion. After all, for a day of pedaling around town on a beach cruiser, what better shoe is there than the Nike Joyride? The blanched shoe features color pops by way of its vibrant accents, including a candy pink sole and an avalanche of gumball-like foam beads underfoot. The playful shoe has become her go-to footwear choice, adding a touch of levity to all her off-duty looks. This time in particular, she styled the shoe with a lightweight, rose-colored tee, as well as a pair of straight-leg blue jeans and tortoise sunnies. And, of course, the face mask that hasn't left her person came along for the ride.

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The upbeat shoe is guaranteed to become a bright spot in anyone's day, whether stepping out in a pair of easy leggings or employing the dress-sneaker trend that's come into prominence in recent years. There's also tons of just-as-colorful activewear sets that pop seamlessly against the shoe — try Gymshark, which happens to be one of Garner's personal favorite leggings brands.

Ahead, shop the statement shoe, as well as other essentials to help get the off-duty look, yourself — and be sure to keep an eye on Garner's street style moments, as more inspiration is sure to come.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.