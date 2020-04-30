The endless appeal of the white tennis shoe is far from a coincidence. Dating all the way back to 1892 as an easy alternative to hard-soled footwear, the silhouette is as classic as they come — and its rich history speaks to its staying power over time. Ask every fashion girl what sneakers are in her closet right now, and she'll tell you that, somewhere in between chunky Balenciaga's and Comme Des Garçons high-tops, there's a pair of faithful Stan Smiths that's withstood newer, shinier trends. While the green-tabbed shoe is still up for grabs, there are tons of white sneakers like Stan Smiths on the market that allow you to invite your own personal taste into the look.

For the maximalist, there's Gucci's Ace sneaker, which boasts the brand's colorful tennis emblem on its side; or, for those who like their wares a bit more worn, Golden Goose is the gold standard (literally) for broken-in silhouettes. You'll find K-Swiss pairs as low as $24.97 on Nordstrom Rack, as well as a whole host of other options.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: Vagabond Zoe Platform Sneaker

Featuring a one-inch platform that ticks a box with the chunky sole trend, Vagabond's the brand behind all Gigi Hadid's coziest footwear, making it a veritably comfy choice.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: K-Swiss Classic Pro Leather Sneaker

These sneakers share the signature stripe that Stan Smiths are best known for, and they're on sale now at Nordstrom Rack.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: GUCCI Women's Ace Sneaker

These get called out in Ariana Grande's "in my head" for good reason. GUCCI tennis shoes have dominated much of the real estate amongst the luxury market, and this joyful style boasts colorful accents that are made for kicking around in.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: PUMA Women's Carina Leather Casual Sneakers from Finish Line

On sale now at Macy's, Puma's leather sneakers are a low-profile cross between a tennis shoe and a basketball shoe.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: KOIO Capri Triple White

Made by hand from Vitello calf leather in Italy, these perforated sneakers are beloved for their smooth durability — and they're all-new to the KOIO stable.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: Golden Goose Superstar Leather Sneakers

The only thing more classic than the white sneaker? The banged-up white sneaker. That's why Golden Goose's scuffed soles have kept a stronghold on the casual sneaker market, offering tons of colorful accents depending on your preferences.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: OCA LOW Triple White Premium Leather

Cariuma's footwear is as chic as it is sustainable, placing an emphasis on ethical production and utilizing natural and recycled materials along the way.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: VEGA Campo Trainers

This ethical French brand calls on consciously sourced materials, such as organic cotton and wild rubber from the Amazon, for all their wares. What's more: VEGA's leather tanning utilizes 70% less water than standard competing processes.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: Saint Laurent Court Classic Perforated Leather Sneakers

Saint Laurent is known for their sleek, glam-punk aesthetic, which the classic sneaker slides seamlessly into. Dropping their usually shadowy color-ways, the Court Classic comes in a snow-white hue.

White Sneakers Like Stan Smiths: Common Projects Retro Low Top Sneaker

The shoe that's rarely on-sale is now marked down to $372 on Nordstrom right now, and it boasts a leather, low-profile build.