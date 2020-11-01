Every woman's wardrobe should contain at least a few cozy cardigans. Though historically handy for formal family occasions and tea with grandma, the cardigans of today are much cooler than the ones you wore as a kid. Case in point: the 15+ best women's cardigans featured ahead, which range from floor-skimming dusters to '90s-chic styles to blanket-like hoodies and beyond.

Though the cardigans featured here vary drastically in terms of style, they do have a few key things in common. For one, they're all incredibly stylish and comfortable. None of them feel dowdy or dated, and all of them are versatile enough to wear anywhere. Also, each one can be purchased through Amazon fashion, which means free, two-day shipping for Prime members. And for the most part, these cardigans are all relatively affordable, with a few notable exceptions.

If you're looking to stock your closet with these warm and versatile layering staples, keep scrolling to shop 18 of the best women's cardigans on the market right now.

With its relaxed fit, deep patch pockets, and plush, fuzzy feel, wrapping yourself up in this popcorn-knit cardigan is the closest you can get to napping in a fancy dog bed (presumably). It looks just as good thrown over jeans and a T-shirt as it does with pajamas, so it's an easy piece to throw on when you need to run out for a quick errand. It comes in pretty much any shade you could think of, so you may be tempted to pick up a few. One for bed, one for couch, one for car, one for desk chair, perhaps? Available sizes: Small — XX Large

Available colors: 31

Available colors: 31

If you're looking for a basic that doesn't read basic, consider this cardigan from BB Dakota. It's spangled in a conceptual/geometric interpretation of leopard print (hence the "art" in the name), but the hip-grazing length, open-front closure, and neutral color palette are all fairly classic. It's the perfect combination of warm and breathable, too, so it's a great layering piece. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

This cardigan from Goodthreads, Amazon's own brand that's dedicated specifically to making cozy things (seriously), is worth owning in multiple colors. Depending on your height, it'll hit somewhere around your mid-thigh or knee. Though it's cozy as a blanket, the ribbed cuffs, split-seam hem, and boucle knit make it feel polished enough for the office. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

Available colors: 8

There are so few moments in life when we get exactly what we were hoping for. But according to one rave reviewer on Amazon, buying this long knit cardigan is that rare moment: In person, the rich shade, slouchy fit, coziness, and versatility are all precisely as advertised — as the 4,500+ Amazon reviewers who gave it a five-star rating can attest. It comes in tons of cute colors, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 19

Available colors: 19

Whoever said cardigans aren't kinda hot was seriously disturbed. Case in point: This V-neck cardigan. It's cropped just enough to show a sliver of skin, it hangs loosely, and the heather gray shade is understated and cool. The very definition of kinda hot. I'd wear this as a top, bra optional. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This cardigan's cable knit construction is absolutely classic, but the open front, billowy sleeves, and relaxed fit set it firmly apart from your grandpa's sweater (which is also cool, but not always the vibe you're trying to embody). It comes in tons of neutrals, like caramel, cream, and four shades of gray, though the rich jewel tones would be beautiful additions to your cold-weather wardrobe as well. Available sizes: Small — XX Large

Available colors: 15

Available colors: 15

Made by UGG, aka the creators of all things warm and cozy, this hooded cardigan feels as snuggle-worthy as your favorite fleece blanket. Swap it out for your plushest bathrobe come winter, but note that it's still easy to dress up with the right bottoms and shoes. Deep pockets and a hood only add to its functionality/warmth. Available sizes: X-Small-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

Available colors: 4

A good, 100% cashmere cardigan at an accessible price point is not as hard to find as it may seem, as evidenced by this Lark & Ro cardi. Reviewers are pleasantly surprised by the softness, construction, and quality, considering its price. Several say this runs a little looser than expected, however, so size down if you prefer a slimmer fit. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

Available colors: 8

This oversized, leopard-print cardigan is another hyper-specific staple you never knew you needed. Throw it on over literally anything — leather leggings, minidresses, your workout clothes — and your outfit is pretty much made, with little-to-no effort on your end. That's a cardigan at its finest. This comes in some unusual colorways in addition to classic khaki, like red and black, pink and gray, and a very Flinstones-chic yellow and black. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

Available colors: 14

If you like the "cropped" aspect of that Z Supply cardi but not the "loose" part, this shrug may be a better choice for you. The cropped, ribbed hem cinches your waist a bit, though reviewers say the fit isn't "claustrophobically" tight. This is especially ideal for wearing with dresses, since you won't lose the silhouette under a ton of shapeless fabric. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors/combinations: 34

Available colors/combinations: 34

This long, flowy duster will look great with everything — mini dresses and skirts, denim cutoffs in late summer, leggings, jeans, black dress pants ... you get the idea. Take your pick between 13 bright and neutral colors. Available sizes: Large — 22 Plus

Available colors: 13

Available colors: 13

If a fisherman sweater and a doily had a baby, the result would be this crocheted cardi from Free People. Despite that ultra specific taxonomy, it's surprisingly versatile: Wear it over beat-up jeans and a vintage tee for a grungy look, or something shirred, frilled, or flouncy if you're going full-on cottagecore. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 3

Available colors: 3

For a no-frills classic, pick up this V-neck cardigan. The cotton-blend material makes it breathable, movable, layerable, and (importantly) machine washable, so you'll likely end up wearing it several times per week. Be sure to pick one up in basic black, though it's worth trying a shade like canary yellow, Kelly green, or cobalt for something a little punchier. It's from Amazon's own line, so the price point is eminently reasonable, too. While you're at it, pick up the brand's crewneck cardigan, too. Equally timeless, equally affordable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

Available colors: 16

Made of warm microfleece, this is the perfect cardigan for winter. Wear it on chilly mornings at home, running errands around town, or dress it up with black leggings and some knee-high boots for all your fall outings. It has nice, spacious pockets, too. Available sizes: Medium Plus — 6X Plus

Available colors: 4

Available colors: 4

Hikers, campers, gardeners, and other forms of outdoor enthusiasts, this one's for you. This cardigan from Columbia has a ton of features that make it perfect for activities outside. Namely, the tight-weave fabric wicks away moisture to keep you cool and dry, and also offers protection from both UVA and UVB rays. It's simple and versatile enough to wear around the house or out with friends, too. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

Available colors: 6

With its super long length, shawl-style collar, deep front pockets, and luxe, mid-weight fabric, this Cable Stitch cardigan could be a cozier replacement for a lightweight coat. A few reviewers say this runs a little large, so if you're under 5-foot-5, it may graze (or puddle on) the floor. But if you size it right, customers report that the fit is "perfect," and that it's heavy enough to keep you warm on chilly days. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

Available colors: 6

If you're not even trying to look like you're wearing anything other than loungewear (albeit polished loungewear), this cardigan is your guy. It's made of a rayon/cotton/spandex blend, so it's much more lightweight than the other sweaters on this list. Reviewers also love its pleasant stretch and drape, and they confirm that it doesn't shrink in the wash. In fact, it gets even softer over time. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

Available colors: 4