Jennifer Garner’s off-duty and red carpet styles are like night and day. While her walks around Brentwood, California are all about casual pieces — like jeans, cute sweaters, and workout sneakers — press events are where the actor dials up the glam factor. In fact, we’d say the A-lister does all her best outfit experimentation at premieres and parties, whether it’s by wearing dressed up shorts or a jumpsuit with an elegant neckline. And on May 18, the actor showcased her sartorial acumen yet again, this time in a white off-the-shoulder dress while hosting a benefit for The St. Helena Hospital Foundation.

The actor’s Alexander McQueen number — a brand Kate Middleton loves as well — featured a fitted bodice, a pleated flared ankle-length skirt, and (best of all!) pockets. The small detail made all the difference as it gave her somewhere to place her hands during all the photo ops. She styled the dress with a pair of Jimmy Choo platform sandals and delicate gold jewelry. The overall look felt refreshingly fun and summery for Garner, as we rarely see her in off-the-shoulder silhouettes. Credits need to be given to her longtime stylist, Jordan Johnson Chung, too, as she worked in tandem with the star to craft this A-plus outfit.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for St. Helena Hospital Foundation

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for St. Helena Hospital Foundation

It seems Garner has been a little more adventurous with her style this year than in the past (I mean, have you seen her Allure cover? It was so good!). While promoting her show The Last Thing He Told Me back in April, for instance, she tapped into the brown color trend by going for a shimmery deep chocolate strapless dress paired with her bob in beachy, undone waves. These looks felt different for Garner yet aligned with her overall aesthetic, which is a balance between low-key and ladylike.

Should you want to try the actor's latest outfit for your next party or outdoor gathering, buy her exact dress and shoes ahead.