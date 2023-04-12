There’s nothing better than a chill Friday night where you’re curled up on the couch and streaming the latest popular show. If you need a new and exciting title to watch this weekend, look no further than The Last Thing He Told Me, which premieres April 14 on Apple TV+. Based on the 2021 best-selling novel by Laura Dave, the show follows Hannah Michaels (played by Jennifer Garner), who sets out to discover the truth behind why her husband unexpectedly vanished. To promote the riveting new thriller, Garner’s on a press tour for The Last Thing He Told Me, and her outfits are as polished as ever.

On April 11, Garner was out and about in New York City, making multiple stops for public appearances. Believe it or not, she wowed in five different looks in the span of 24 hours. (A well-deserved round of applause to her stylist!) Kicking off the jam-packed day, Garner made an appearance on the Today Show wearing a luxe spring-ready look. Then, later on, she popped over to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where the 50-year-old actor opted for a scene-stealing sparkly midi dress.

Keep scrolling to see — and shop — Garner’s press tour looks so far. And make sure to tune into the actor’s new show this Friday — it’ll have you on the edge of your seat.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For her first look of the day, Garner donned a white button-down from Lanvin and a blush leather pencil skirt. She accessorized with Grace Lee, Marlo Laz, and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Garner left the building in a crisp white suit and Saint Laurent patent-leather pumps.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

For an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Garner shimmered in a Roland Mouret embellished midi dress. She offset the glitzy number with understated black pumps.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The 13 Going on 30 actor exited the talk show in Chanel’s Cotton & Silk Tweed Dress.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Last but certainly not least, Garner took to the streets of Manhattan wearing Valentino’s Silk Cashmere Sweater, a full skirt from the luxury label, and Saint Laurent’s Silvana Pumps (again).