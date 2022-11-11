Jennifer Garner Ditched Her Red Carpet Dress For A More Unconventional Piece

When you think of Jennifer Garner’s red carpet style, minimalism is likely one of the first words that come to mind. The actor’s formal wardrobe is anchored in timeless looks and monochromatic ensembles. However, she will throw a sartorial curveball your way every now and then, and her latest outfit might be the ultimate proof of that. Earlier this week, Garner wore shorts on the red carpet. The thigh-skimming bottoms transformed her simple ensemble into an eye-catching moment that immediately captured the attention of her fans.

On Nov. 10, the A-lister attended The Big Night Out Gala, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) — a nonprofit organization that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships for underprivileged children in Los Angeles County. For the occasion, she wore a cream-colored suit and layered a white T-shirt underneath. Now, here’s the plot twist: Instead of rocking a dress or even trousers, Garner wore a pair of tailored shorts that hit a few inches above the knees. As for the rest of her outfit, the actor slipped into a pair of tan suede pointy-toe pumps and accessorized with a pair of dangling earrings.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

It’s worth noting that Garner has always been a fan of the preppy bottoms. For proof, just take a look at the outfit she wore for her segment on Good Morning America back in July 2018, which included a pair of tailored navy shorts from Gabriela Hearst. The actor isn’t alone in reaching for this unconventional piece for red carpet events: other stylish celebs like Julia Roberts and Kristen Stewart have also rocked the look to fancy fêtes in the past.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

More often than not, the glam looks you see on the red carpet don’t translate into wearable options in everyday life. But luckily, that’s not the case with Garner’s tailored ensemble, which can be easily worn beyond the red carpet. To recreate her OOTD for your next formal engagement, shop the identical pieces in TZR’s edit, ahead. (For more casual obligations, a pair of combat boots in place of heels will instantly dress down the look.)