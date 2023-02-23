After a 13-year pause, the comedy series Party Down officially got revived and Season 3 will air on Feb. 24 on Starz. The TV show follows a group of aspiring actors in LA who work as caterers, and the ensemble cast boasts plenty of familiar faces: Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Jennifer Garner, Megan Mullally, and Zoë Chao. On Feb. 22, several of the actors came out to celebrate the upcoming new episodes at the Regency Bruin Theatre. Garner wore a jumpsuit to the Party Down Season 3 premiere event, which matched in color to her costar Chao’s black outfit.

You’ll notice that Garner’s Roland Mouret jumpsuit features cap sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a wide-leg silhouette. The neckline of her one-piece was interesting, too, as it wasn’t a full-on plunging design. Instead, the construction offered a more elegant take on the look, allowing Garner to show off just a hint of skin. She has opted for this alluring yet modest neckline in the past — take her Brandon Maxwell number at the 94th Annual Academy Awards as a prime example.

Black outfits were trending on this night as Kristen Bell also made an appearance at the premiere in this shade. She wore an inky two-piece set from Lafayette 148 New York and posed on the carpet with Garner, giving fans a closer glimpse at both of their ensembles. Bell previously starred in Party Down Seasons 1 and 2, but won’t be appearing in Season 3 so she seemed to have come out to support her old show and its new cast members.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images

As you wait to see Garner’s performance in Party Down Season 3 — she’s playing the role of Evie Adler, a successful movie producer — you can shop the actor’s exact designer jumpsuit ahead, plus similar one-pieces. The classy, tailored number is not only perfect for red carpet premieres, but also works as a wedding guest look or as cocktail attire, if you’re not one for dresses.