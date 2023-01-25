When you think about celebrities who remain loyal to their closet favorites, the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton immediately comes to mind. By now, it’s no secret that her most beloved pieces come from a select roster of trusted brands and they stay in her wardrobe for years. (She especially loves her tried-and-true staples from Zara.) Additionally, Middleton has a penchant for her Alexander McQueen black blazer. The tailored jacket has been in her closet for over two years and she recently re-wore it on Jan. 25 while meeting early childhood development experts at Windsor Castle.

The blazer was crafted from a structured crepe material and featured padded and peaked shoulders, angular pockets, and a cinched-waist silhouette. Middleton teamed the item with a pair of matching wide-leg pants from Roland Mouret, plus a white bodysuit from Holland Cooper. Lastly, she kept her accessories to a minimum and only wore her sapphire engagement ring.

The princess initially wore this tuxedo jacket back in October 2020, during a virtual ceremony for the Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards. On that occasion, she paired it with a black top, matching straight-leg trousers (also from Alexander McQueen), and a black belt from Anderson’s. She then proceeded to wear the same blazer for another online engagement several months later, in February 2021.

WPA Pool/Getty Images

For those who follow Middleton’s style closely, you will know that the British luxury label is one of her all-time favorite brands. Not only does the princess adore Alexander McQueen’s perfectly tailored designs and boxy clutch bags, but she previously enlisted the house’s current creative director Sarah Burton to design her show-stopping wedding dress. (In case you need a memory refresh, the victorian-inspired gown featured a sweetheart neckline, a lace long-sleeve overlay, a flowing A-line hem, and a nine-foot-long train.)

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Unfortunately, the royal’s exact blazer is no longer in stock. You can still copy Middleton’s outfit, however, with similar blazer and pant styles from Alexander McQueen and Roland Mouret. Scoop them up in the edit ahead, along with her exact hybrid shirt/bodysuit piece to finish the look.