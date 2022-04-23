Every season, I like to give myself a style initiative — a goal post of some kind to aim for to keep my sartorial choices concise and focused. This spring and summer, aligned with my general penchant for all things whimsical and vibrant, I decided to aim for a “garden fairy” approach. My looks will err on the more fanciful side, featuring a bright sherbet-hued palette and all manner of floral print dresses (Miranda Priestly would be so unimpressed).

I know, I know, floral frocks for spring and summer are pretty cliché to some. But, for me, I see them as the warm-weather equivalent of a winter LBD: simply classic. As it happens, high-octane florals are also very on trend for the season, as we’re seeing the meteoric rise of Regencycore and Bridgerton-inspired looks sweeping the fashion world. This, of course, means my options for floral-printed dresses are aplenty and run the gamut from casual work-appropriate attire to chic formalwear, ideal for an outdoor summer wedding. Take that, Miranda.

With spring and festival season in full swing, I’ve already started my love affair with flower patterns. For TZR’s daytime ZOEasis party at Coachella, I opted for a fun and flirty bubblegum pink mini peasant dress from LoveShackFancy, topping the look off with white Western boots and a beaded vintage handbag. For a more laid-back look, I’m loving the retro-printed cutout maxi dresses from emerging brand The Wolf Gang — the light linen fabric makes them so comfy and easy for those warmer days ahead.

Angela Melero

And, of course, you can’t go wrong with a floral midi or maxi for a spring or summer formal affair. The dainty print is perfect for an outdoor wedding vibe or garden party, and luckily plenty of brands like Markarian, Fanm Mon, and Rumer The Label have worthy options ready for the taking.

Ahead, check out my top picks for the best floral print dresses for the season. Whether you’re shopping for work, weddings, or brunch with friends, the options below will serve you well.

