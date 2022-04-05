One might think of wide-leg trousers as a special-occasion pant, a trouser to be worn perhaps exclusively with heels when jeans feel too casual for an affair. More recently, however, this style, and those who wear them, are making the case for appointing the piece to a go-to, everyday status. Those with a relaxed construction can serve as an entry point to summer dressing, particularly when they’re paired with cropped tanks, tees, and light sweaters. A prime example: Kaia Gerber in brown Reformation pants at the farmer’s market on April 3.

In the photos, the 20-year-old model walked alongside boyfriend Austin Butler in a black, long-sleeve cropped sweater and black leather loafers. She punctuated them with oval sunglasses and a neutral, chain-strap shoulder bag, both by Celine. The look oozed effortless elegance and seemed perfect for the not-too-hot, not-too-cold early spring temperatures on the West Coast. Beyond that, the roomy pants are a very practical garment that fit the comfort-first sentiment, which so many have maintained since the onset of the pandemic as the bottoms are a polished substitute to sweats. They’re also reminiscent of the ‘90s, when loose-fitting pants as a component of power suits were all the rage.

RMBI/BACKGRID

From oversize shirting to ballooned denim pants, the baggy clothes trend is going strong for 2022, perhaps for the aforementioned reason that comfort is key these days. Still, the trend is proof that it’s not necessary to sacrifice polish for ease of wear. So, if you’re looking for a way to reinvigorate your off-duty style by partaking in the trend or simply to add to your current collection of trousers, you can find Gerber’s exact pair on Reformation, below. Along with it, there are her accessories, as well as a similar sweater and loafer style, to fully recreate her look.

