Jennifer Garner, Hollywood’s forever girl next door, has perfected a simple, sleek approach to casual dressing. She’s amassed a collection of basic T-shirts that she can pull on at a moment’s notice while her sneaker collection houses all the greatest laid-back hits from the likes of Brooks and Veja. One shouldn’t forget about her favorite fleece jacket either, which she relies on when the temperatures drop in Los Angeles. In her collection of timeless basics, too, is the quintessential blazer, which Garner just wore while dropping off her son Samuel Affleck at school on March 11.

She styled the boxy gray outerwear with a navy collared shirt and dark-wash, boot-cut denim pants — a look that’s classic, easy, and relatable to women everywhere. (There’s a certain amount of respect for a person who shows that, in a pinch, a neutral-on-neutral look doesn’t fail.) The ensemble, down to the creme suede pumps, was the perfect combo to take her from school drop-off to a business lunch. The outfit could have even worked for press events, which she’s been partaking in to promote her new movie The Adam Project. Her school drop-off look thus aligned well with the minimalist aesthetic for which she’s become known.

BACKGRID

For those who love and want Garner’s exact off-duty look, there are similar blazers available for purchase ahead. If you want to riff off the actor’s signature style, simply wear your favorite blazer with a button-down blouse, trousers, and heels. Otherwise, for an even more dressed-down approach, you can rock the jacket with a T-shirt, solid black leggings and knee-high boots. The great thing about blazers is that there are endless ways to style them, including with bralettes — one of spring 2022’s biggest trends. Without further ado, add Garner’s tried-and-true staple into your own wardrobe, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.