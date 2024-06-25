If you’re looking for different ways to elevate your tried-and-true everyday T-shirt, Jennifer Garner has you covered in terms of outfit inspo. Whether she’s wearing a slightly-distressed graphic tee or a plain gray top, the A-lister manages to upgrade the casual staple with luxe pairings like a classic neutral blazer, statement jeans, or chunky multicolor sneakers. Her most recent T-shirt-clad outing was on June 24 in New York, when Garner styled an all-white look with an assortment of sleek, summery accents. And trust us, you’re going to want to take notes on this OOTD.

After a mid-morning visit to The TODAY Show with her mom, Patricia Ann Garner, the duo was snapped by the paparazzi outside the NBC Studios. The 13 Going On 30 star looked effortlessly chic in the aforementioned summer whites co-ord, which featured a versatile blanc T-shirt and matching trousers cinched with a brown belt. She broke up her monochromatic moment by throwing a striped navy sweater over her shoulders in a stealthy way — an easy styling hack used by Kendall Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence, just to name a few. Underneath her high-waisted bottoms peeped her go-to gum-sole sneakers from Loewe, also in white. As fans of Garner know, she tends to opt for understated, highly-functional handbags, as evidenced by her phone case crossbody from The Row in an en vogue burgundy shade. The fashion muse stayed true to form with minimal accessories, including black square glasses and diamond stud earrings.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A few hours later on Monday afternoon, Garner chose almost the exact same outfit formula, just in different colors. She started her second look of the day by swapping her white T-shirt for a striped navy version. Similar to her earlier attire, Garner layered a white crewneck over her shoulders in the same laidback format. Her striking white trousers were nowhere to be found as she changed into a dark blue pair. She embraced the warm weather in NYC by slipping on double-strap sandals. Garner is the latest celebrity to jump on the Bottega Veneta Medium Andiamo Bag bandwagon by carrying the pastel green tote, following in the footsteps of Jennifer Lopez, Ayo Edebiri, Dakota Johnson, and Sofia Richie Grainge.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If you’re feeling inspired by Garner’s latest summery-ready ensembles, channel both of them via the curated edit below.