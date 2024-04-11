It could be argued that Rihanna ushered in a new approach to maternity wear. During both pregnancies, the Fenty founder didn’t abandon her trusty closet staples like crop tops and mini dresses — she embraced them. Translation: There’s no need to stray far from your personal style. Ever since, hordes of celebrities have followed suit, including mother-to-be Sofia Richie Grainge. The sought-after social media star, who is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge, continues to flock to her signature laid-back yet luxe outfit formulas — for example, her recent floral maxi dress and rubber flip-flop mash-up.

On April 10, the 25-year-old did a little baby shopping in Beverly Hills, where she was pictured stocking up on teeny-tiny clothes. Always hitting the style mark, Richie Grainge started off her street style look with Solid & Striped’s The Corrina Dress — a key piece from her recent collaboration with the breezy swim and apparel brand. Hugging her growing baby bump, the adorable puff-sleeve maxi silhouette, which rings in at $348, was sprinkled with a black ditsy floral print (it also comes in a vibrant green motif).

A flip-flop enthusiast, Richie Grainge teamed her flowy number with a white rubber style courtesy of one of her favorite labels, The Row. (A fitting choice for the queen of quiet luxury, no?) For her carryall, the fashion girl reached for Chanel’s iconic flag bag in a blush pink hue. Then, to keep the sun out of her eyes, Richie Grainge tossed on a pair of Saint Laurent’s black oval frames. Finally, a luxe olive green watch from Peter Phillipe completed the off-duty look.

BACKGRID

Though her spring-ready dress is especially bump-friendly, you needn’t be expecting to incorporate the look into your warm-weather wardrobe (in other words, grab your size before it sells out). From there, consider styling the number with her must-have accents, and off you go.