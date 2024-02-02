Every time a fashion girl is slated to host Saturday Night Live, you can expect a plethora of stellar designer outfits to flood your Instagram timeline that week. Whether they're heading to rehearsal, filming promo content, or celebrating at a New York hotspot post-performance, they’re guaranteed to deliver a lewk. Last week’s host Dakota Johnson rocked multiple mob wife-inspired numbers outside 30 Rockefeller Plaza; most notably a sheer dress from Alaïa’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection. And this week, the SNL style streak continues as Ayo Edebiri takes the stage as the next host. Looking effortlessly cool in head-to-toe Bottega Veneta, Edebiri was snapped by the paparazzi while en route to rehearsal on Feb. 1, two days before her much-anticipated SNL debut.

Marking her first public appearance since she took home her Emmy Award on Jan. 15, Edebiri, with the help of her incredible stylist Danielle Goldberg styled multiple menswear staples from the Italian Maison on Thursday afternoon — a casual yet chic ensemble perfect for a full day in NBC Studios. On top, The Bear star layered a checked leather button-up underneath a gray cape trench, both 9-5-ready Bottega Veneta must-haves. Edebiri continued the menswear vibes by styling a burgundy red leather tie around her neck, giving her business-y basics a high-fashion feel. While she undeniably has an affinity for stealthy wide-leg trousers (think: The Row white suit she wore to the 2024 Critics Choice Awards), this time, Edebiri opted for light-wash jeans, also from Bottega. Underneath her off-duty bottoms peeked a chunky pair of the brand’s Monsieur Loafer, which were topped with gold hardware. She rounded out her daytime look on a high note with the celeb-approved Andiamo East/West bag in a timeless emerald green shade. And please, a moment for her cool girl-esque baseball cap courtesy of vintage label, Human Boy Worldwide. Well done, Edebiri.

Shortly after Edebiri’s latest street style moment hit the internet, SNL shared one of her promotional videos to their Instagram, which captured this week’s host in another top-notch outfit. Before magically changing into full SNL merch, the Golden Globe winner gave members of the cast a pep talk in a black zip-up leather mini dress. Complete with a statement belt and a subtle skirt slit, her dress looked both edgy and sleek next to knee-high boots and simple hoop earrings.

While we not-so patiently await the rest of her SNL-related attire (especially her luxe monologue look), channel Edebiri’s latest outing with the Bottega-heavy edit below. And be sure to tune in to her SNL debut on Feb. 3 at 11:30 p.m. EST. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this episode.