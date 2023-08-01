This season, we’ve seen a variety of swimsuit trends pop up, from thongkinis (thank you, Kate Hudson) to sultry cutout one-pieces (favored by Lori Harvey). But amid all the hubbub of these buzzy styles, there’s something to be said about owning, and wearing, a classic two-piece. A perfect example? Look to Jennifer Connelly’s black bikini, which is arguably the most timeless bathing suit out there — it’s simple and elegant enough to always feel relevant. It’s also universally chic: The style works just as well on someone in their 50s or 60s (Connelly is 52) as it does on a 20 year old — not many suits can achieve such a delicate task.

In the photo posted to Connelly’s Instagram, the Snowpiercer actor appears to be on vacation with her husband, and fellow actor, Paul Bettany. For a day on their boat, Connelly chose the aforementioned two-piece look, which featured faint black stripes on the triangle top and stringy bottoms. It seems like she favors this style as several weeks ago, she posted a similar look on IG while wishing everyone a happy first day of summer. In her latest pic, the actor shielded her eyes from the glaring sun with a pair of Louis Vuitton shades — she has been its brand ambassador since 2022 — while leaning against her hubby and smiling.

The Top Gun: Maverick star isn’t the only one who keeps a basic black bikini in their swimwear rotation. Celebs like Bella Hadid, Ciara, and Demi Moore also all love the design — which may seem “simple,” but has been interpreted in countless different ways. For instance, in the looks below, Hadid’s suit has tiny seashell details, while Ciara’s top is embellished with tiny metal extras.

Regardless of what type of black bikini you’re most drawn to, you’re sure to get endless wear out of it. It will be that one summer item you turn to time and time again at any point in your life. Ahead, shop TZR’s favorite selections for this summer and beyond.