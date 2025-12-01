When Jenna Ortega promotes her hit Netflix series Wednesday or even her role as Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, there’s an expectation that she’ll channel her character through her signature vampy red carpet style. Even with both projects wrapped for now, Ortega appears nowhere near ready to set aside that gothic edge. While on the red carpet in Morocco for the 22nd Marrakech International Film Festival on Nov. 28 and 29, she delivered two back-to-back dark, moody looks.

The festival spans nine days, and Ortega’s first two appearances have already hinted at a strong fashion narrative. She is serving as a jury member this year alongside talents such as Anya Taylor-Joy and director Bong Joon Ho. Although she is the youngest juror to date, her résumé makes her a natural fit for the role. “I don’t want to go into this with any expectations,” she told reporters during a press conference. She may have been referring to the films she will be critiquing, but, from a fashion standpoint, it seems likely the Scream actor will continue to embrace her trademark witchy aesthetic throughout the week.

For her debut red carpet appearance, Ortega worked with stylist Enrique Melendez to select a two-piece look from Ukrainian label Bevza. She wore Look 21 from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection, which was shown in New York in September. The all-black ensemble paired a manishka bodysuit with an architectural structured skirt that created a dramatic peplum silhouette. Even within a minimal palette, Ortega managed to imprint her own sharp, sculptural elegance.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The next day, she chose a slinkier option: a custom ivory asymmetric halter gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Although the plunging, backless piece was a noticeable departure from her usual darker palette, she incorporated unmistakably Ortega-coded details. A vampy lipstick anchored the otherwise light look and tied it back into her gothic framework.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Her standout accessory was a drop-waist belt finished with a dangling gold cross. Wednesday Addams and Astrid Deetz may belong to past roles, but Ortega’s own aesthetic, defined by eerie refinement and moody glamour, is clearly entering a new phase.