For the past couple of years, the “clean girl” aesthetic has dominated the beauty world. The look is centered on minimal, glowing skin with just enough makeup that it enhances your features without being too noticeable. The trend hasn’t just been popular on social media, but amongst celebrities, too; you see “clean” makeup looks on the red carpet all the time. That’s why Jenna Ortega is a breath of fresh air. She’s not afraid to experiment with bold colors or a controversial trend, probably because she embraces makeup as a way to express her personality and mood. Whether she’s sporting a vibrant eyeshadow or a statement lip, she balances her looks with glowing skin, making her daring makeup choices feel fresh, effortless, and surprisingly wearable.

Ortega often uses playful shades like lilac or sapphire to highlight her eyes, while her lips range from soft nudes to rich berries, depending on the occasion or vibe. And more recently, she’s fully embraced a goth-glam look, inspired by her role as Wednesday Addams, complete with bleached brows, smoky eyes, vampy lip colors, and sharp, graphic eyeliner. Even though she’s only 23 years old, Ortega is a modern beauty chameleon, shifting from one look to another while still remaining tru to herself.

Below, a round up of Ortega’s best makeup looks over the years. Don’t forget to screenshot your favorites.

Bright Pink Lip

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images

Dressed in a hot pink Valentino outfit for the 2022 Met Gala, Ortega decided to match her makeup with her look, swiping on a bold, bright pink lip. The monochromatic moment tied the whole ensemble together.

Metallic Eyeshadow

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For the 2023 SAG Awards, the actor wore a cool-toned silver eyeshadow that stood out against her otherwise neutral makeup. The metallic shade added a playful, modern edge to her look.

Classic Red Lip

Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You can’t go wrong with a red lip. The classic color always makes a statement and somehow never goes out of style. No wonder Ortega went with it for the world premiere of Scream VI in 2023.

Crimson Shadow

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage/Getty Images

While some may shy away from red eyeshadow, Ortega isn’t afraid to take a beauty risk. She swept the bold shade along her crease and under her waterline for an attention-grabbing look during the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

Sculpted Glow

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ortega showed up to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars Party looking like the award itself. She paired a sun-kissed glow — with bronzed, contoured cheeks and gilded lids — perfectly complementing her gown for a radiant effect.

Berry Lip

Neil Mockford/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Ortega opted for a berry-hued lip shade for the premiere of Wednesday season 2. The rich shade added a pop of color to her gothic-glam look.

Smoky Eye

Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images

Ortega continued to embrace the goth aesthetic throughout the Wednesday season 2 press tour, but each red carpet appearance came with its own unique twist. For this look, she went with a smoky eye which adds a subtle hint of grunge to her overall makeup.

Bleached Brows

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Bleached brows have become a signature makeup look for Ortega. At the 2025 Emmy Awards, she paired her edgy brows with sapphire blue eyeshadow and a deep berry lip for a striking red carpet appearance.

Sharp Cat Eye

Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images

Eyeliner is a small detail that can make a large impact, so Ortega's decision to go with a cat eye for a Netflix event in 2025 instantly elevated her look with a touch of drama and sophistication.

Lilac Wash Of Color

Ortega proves that even the softest color can make a bold statement. For Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, makeup artist Mélanie Inglessis swiped on a wash of lilac shadow before lining Ortega’s eyes with purple liner for a look that’s both delicate and daring.