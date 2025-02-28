Vibrant colors are to Milan fashion as head-to-toe black is to New York style. Yes, top Italian designers and the country’s most stylish women are known for infusing a playfulness to their impeccably tailored outfits via playful patterns and bold color-blocking. This signature approach to dressing has been out in full force during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025, but street style stars are extending it to their makeup looks, too. Spotted countless times outside of the shows, vampy lips are having a moment in the Italian capital.

Yes, instead of a nude gloss or classic red, MFW attendees are going for moodier options like rich oxbloods and deep berries. More specifically, they’re pairing these lip colors with unexpected outfits, resulting in edgier takes on classic Milanese style codes. Take one guest who wore a deep lip with beige suiting. Then there’s the street style star who took monochromatic dressing to the next level by matching her lipstick to her oxblood ensemble. What’s more, wearing a deeper lip shade during the tail-end of winter is practical — it’ll make the spring pieces you want to wear now feel more seasonal.

Ahead, see all of the ways the MFW street style crowd are making vampy lips their own.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Take monochromatic dressing to the next level by coordinating your lip color to your oxblood outfit like Candela Pelizza did on the streets of Milan.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

TikToker Oriana Sun’s plum lip perfectly contrasts with her cotton candy pink suit and red silk scarf to create a cool tonal moment.

Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images

A bruised plum lipstick is the ultimate transitional seasonal beauty hack. As this MFW guest demonstrates, the hue adds a winter element to a spring-like outfit.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Berry flushed cheeks look even more romantic when an oxblood lipstick is added into the mix. Case in point: Millane Friesen’s MFW look.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Just when you thought a platinum blonde bob with bangs couldn’t get any edgier, this MFW attendee demonstrates a simple swipe of berry lipstick can take the haircut and color combination to a whole other level.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

If a full-coverage matte lip is a little too bold for your personal makeup style, try a stain for a more subtle take on the trend.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Just like in fashion, arbitrary beauty rules are made to be broken, specifically the misconception that matching your lip or nails to your bag is dated. Here, this MFW attendee proves that a plump lip and clutch is actually incredibly chic.